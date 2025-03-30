^

Weather

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 30, 2025 | 10:26am
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Individuals put up the poster of their bet at the designated common poster area by the local government unit and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Quezon City on March 29, 2025 for the upcoming 2025 national and local elections.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
March 30: LPA, easterlies to bring cloudy skies, scattered rains across Philippines

March 30: LPA, easterlies to bring cloudy skies, scattered rains across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies and scattered rain across the Philippines on Sunday, March 30, according to the...
Weather
fbtw
LPA likely won't develop into typhoon &mdash; PAGASA

LPA likely won't develop into typhoon — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 4 days ago
As of 3 a.m., the LPA has been estimated to be at 645 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao.
Weather
fbtw
LPA, easterlies to bring showers across Philippines

LPA, easterlies to bring showers across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
As of 3 a.m., a low pressure area (LPA) was estimated 220 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.
Weather
fbtw
LPA, easterlies to bring showers across Philippines

LPA, easterlies to bring showers across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
As of 3 a.m., a low pressure area (LPA) was estimated 220 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
March 17: &lsquo;Amihan&rsquo; to affect Northern Luzon, easterlies rest of Philippines

March 17: ‘Amihan’ to affect Northern Luzon, easterlies rest of Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies and isolated rains across the Philippines on Monday, March 17, state weather bureau...
Weather
fbtw
March 16: Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of Philippines

March 16: Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
The state weather bureau forecasts cloudy skies and scattered rains nationwide on Sunday, March 16, due to the easterlie...
Weather
fbtw
Easterlies to bring rains to eastern Philippines &mdash; PAGASA

Easterlies to bring rains to eastern Philippines — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | March 12, 2025 - 9:30am
PAGASA said that Eastern Samar may have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies. ...
Weather
fbtw
Cloudy skies, rain expected as easterlies persist

Cloudy skies, rain expected as easterlies persist

By Ian Laqui | March 11, 2025 - 9:21am
The easterlies may bring cloudy skies across the Philippines on Tuesday, March 11, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Weather
fbtw
Despite high heat indexes, PAGASA says it's not yet warm and dry season

Despite high heat indexes, PAGASA says it's not yet warm and dry season

By Jean Mangaluz | March 10, 2025 - 4:46pm
The state weather bureau said that despite the high temperatures recorded in various areas, the official warm and dry season...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with