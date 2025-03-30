March 30: LPA, easterlies to bring cloudy skies, scattered rains across Philippines

Metro Manila covered in dark and cloudy skies on March 29, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies and scattered rain across the Philippines on Sunday, March 30, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 3 a.m., PAGASA reported that a low-pressure area (LPA) was located about 330 kilometers west of Cuyo, Palawan. The state weather bureau also said that it is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression.

Meanwhile, the easterlies may affect the rest of the country.

Western Visayas and MIMAROPA can expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

PAGASA has warned residents in these areas about the possibility of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Caraga, Davao Region, Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, and Quezon can expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, Batanes and the Babuyan Islands may experience cloudy skies with rain due to northeasterly wind flow.