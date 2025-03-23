ITCZ, amihan to bring scattered showers across Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems are expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rains across the Philippines on Sunday, March 23, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest forecast, PAGASA said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may affect Mindanao and Palawan, while the northeast monsoon (amihan) will influence Northern and Central Luzon.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected in Palawan and Mindanao due to the ITCZ.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas about the risk of flash floods or landslides caused by moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.

Meanwhile, Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon and Masbate may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of Luzon.