April 7: ITCZ, easterlies to bring cloudy skies; 3 areas under â€˜extreme dangerâ€™ heat index

April 7: ITCZ, easterlies to bring cloudy skies; 3 areas under ‘extreme danger’ heat index

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 8:30am
People buy coconut water to cool themselves along a road in Manila on April 24, 2024, as extreme heat affected the country.
MANILA, Philippines —Two weather systems could bring cloudy skies and scattered rains to parts of the country on Monday, April 7, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) could affect southern Mindanao, while easterlies might impact the rest of the country.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan were expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains at times.

Meanwhile, the easterlies could bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

The state weather bureau warned affected areas of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Heat index

PAGASA also issued warnings about dangerously high heat indices in three areas.

According to the latest heat index bulletin, three areas in the country may experience scorching temperatures between 42°Celsius and 43°C.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan and Dumangas, Iloilo, may experience temperatures up to 42°C.

Meanwhile, Virac (Synop) in Catanduanes could see temperatures reaching as high as 43°C.

These levels fall under PAGASA’s "danger" classification, which poses risks such as heat cramps, exhaustion, and potential heat stroke.

Other areas across the country are under "extreme caution," with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

Temperatures categorized as "caution" (between 27°C and 32°C) are also expected in some locations.

How to prevent heat-related sickness? PAGASA is urging people in the affected regions to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.

The weather bureau announced the start of the dry season in the Philippines on March 26, which means temperatures across the country will become hotter and more humid.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the hottest parts of the day, and reduce intense outdoor activities.

