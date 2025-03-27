^

LPA, easterlies to bring showers across Philippines

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 27, 2025 | 8:17am
MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies and scattered rains across the country on Thursday, March 27, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 3 a.m., a low pressure area (LPA) was estimated 220 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

In a weather forecast, PAGASA weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said the LPA has a low chance of developing into a typhoon but may still bring rains to parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Davao Region may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA. PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

PAGASA said that severe thunderstorms caused by the easterlies may lead to flash floods or landslides in some areas.

