LPA likely won't develop into typhoon â€” PAGASA

LPA likely won't develop into typhoon — PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau PAGASA reported on Wednesday, March 26, that a low-pressure area (LPA) near Mindanao is unlikely to develop into a typhoon.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located approximately 645 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Rhea Torres, the LPA will not develop into a typhoon.

However, it will still bring rains to the eastern portions of Visayas and Mindanao.

“Even though the center of this low-pressure area is quite far, it's still possible for it to bring rains to the eastern part of Visayas, and also to Mindanao,” Torres said in a mix of English and Filipino in a weather forecast.

Due to the LPA, PAGASA reported that Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, and Siquijor may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau also warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, caused by the easterlies.