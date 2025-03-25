March 25: ITCZ to bring cloudy skies, rains to Mindanao; Heat index to reach 43Â°C in 2 areas

^

Weather

March 25: ITCZ to bring cloudy skies, rains to Mindanao; Heat index to reach 43°C in 2 areas

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 9:42am
Pedestrians with their umbrellas cross the EDSA-Kamias intersection in Quezon City on Sept. 4, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Some portions of Mindanao on Tuesday, March 25, may experience cloudy skies with rain due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA stated that the Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN and BARMM may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

PAGASA has warned residents in these areas about the possible risk of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains at times.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas to be affected by the easterlies of flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. 

Heat index

According to the March 24, 5 p.m. heat index bulletin from PAGASA, two areas in the country may experience scorching temperatures of up to 43°Celsius (°C) on Tuesday.

Dagupan City, Pangasinan may experience a heat index as high as 43°C, while CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur may experience temperatures up to 42°C.

PAGASA classified other areas under "extreme caution," with expected temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C, and 'caution,' with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

