^

Headlines

Palace: Qatar drops case vs 17 OFWs

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
April 8, 2025 | 12:00am
Palace: Qatar drops case vs 17 OFWs
Visitors gather at the FIFA World Cup countdown clock in Doha on October 30, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament.
AFP / Jewel Samad

MANILA, Philippines — The Qatari government will no longer pursue legal action against the 17 Filipinos detained for participating in an unauthorized rally in support of former president Rodrigo Duterte, President Marcos announced yesterday.

“I’m happy to share with you that Qatar has confirmed it will not pursue charges against the 17 Filipinos who were earlier detained for illegal assembly… They will not face any penalties and will be allowed to return to work,” the President said in a post on social media.

According to Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro, Qatari Ambassador Al-Homidi informed Marcos of the development during a meeting at Malacañang.

“Earlier, President Marcos met with Qatari Ambassador to the Philippines Al-Homidi. The Qatari ambassador said that the 17 arrested in Qatar have been released and the cases against them have been dismissed,” Castro said at a press briefing.

The Palace press officer said the Qatari envoy described the release of the overseas Filipino workers as “a reflection of the good and strong friendship between the two countries.”

She also credited the outcome to the President’s directive to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to exhaust all possible remedies to secure the release of the detained Filipinos.

The 17 individuals, composed of 12 Filipino men and five women, were arrested for allegedly staging demonstrations without a permit to protest the arrest and turnover of Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

Under Qatari law, those found guilty of participating in unauthorized protests face penalties of up to three years imprisonment and fines of up to 50,000 Qatari riyals.

Duterte is currently facing charges of crimes against humanity before the ICC in connection with his controversial war on drugs, which has claimed the lives of thousands of suspected drug offenders.

QATARI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
University of Manila&rsquo;s law school ordered closed over Bar exam failures

University of Manila’s law school ordered closed over Bar exam failures

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The University of Manila College of Law has been ordered to shut down due to poor Bar Examination performance and other ...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC, not Philippines, to shoulder witnesses&rsquo; expenses &ndash; lawyer

ICC, not Philippines, to shoulder witnesses’ expenses – lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Contrary to claims circulating online, it will be the International Criminal Court, not the Philippine government, that will...
Headlines
fbtw
White ribbon campaign for drug war victims launched

White ribbon campaign for drug war victims launched

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Progressive group Bayan Muna and human rights advocates launched the “White Ribbon: Duterte Panagutin” campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
Cabinet members to attend Imee probe &ndash; Chiz

Cabinet members to attend Imee probe – Chiz

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Cabinet members and other government officials who skipped the second Senate investigation on April 3 into the legality of...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Some Cabinet officials allowed to attend Senate probe into Duterte&rsquo;s arrest
play

Palace: Some Cabinet officials allowed to attend Senate probe into Duterte’s arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
Malacañang has changed its tune, allowing select members of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Oil firms cut gas, kerosene prices

Oil firms cut gas, kerosene prices

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Oil companies are poised to roll back fuel prices today, defying earlier hike forecasts amid a weak global economic outlook...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG averts near-collision with China ship in West Philippine Sea

PCG averts near-collision with China ship in West Philippine Sea

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
A patrol ship of the Philippine Coast Guard has avoided a head-on hit by a vessel of the China Coast Guard..
Headlines
fbtw
Use of emergency alerts in campaign slammed

Use of emergency alerts in campaign slammed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
The use of Emergency Cell Broadcasting System for political campaign has raised alarm.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows assistance to 3 Filipinos arrested in China

Marcos vows assistance to 3 Filipinos arrested in China

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos has assured that all necessary assistance will be extended to three Filipinos arrested in China for alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with