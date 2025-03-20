^

Weather

Amihan brings cloudy skies, rains to Luzon; shear line to affect Visayas

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 8:04am
People walk along a street during rain in Manila on Sept. 10, 2022.
AFP / stringer

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies and rains to Luzon and Visayas on Thursday, March 20, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon or amihan may affect Luzon, while the shear line may impact the eastern section of the Visayas.

Caraga, Sorsogon and Masbate may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line.

The state weather bureau warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas due to moderate to heavy rains.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Aurora, Quezon and the rest of the Bicol Region may experience cloudy skies and rain due to the amihan.

The amihan may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country may also anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

AMIHAN

EASTERLIES

PAGASA

RAINS

WEATHER
