March 31: Easterlies, LPA to bring cloudy skies, rains across Philippines

Dark clouds seen to hover over Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems are expected to bring cloudy skies and rain across the country on the last day of March, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast on Monday, March 31, PAGASA said that the easterlies will affect the entire country, while the low-pressure area (LPA) may bring cloudy skies, scattered rains and thunderstorms to Palawan.

According to PAGASA, the LPA is located about 120 km west-northwest of PAGASA Island, Kalayaan, Palawan. It is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression.

Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte can expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The state weather bureau warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, Batanes may experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeasterly windflow.