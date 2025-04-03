^

Weather

April 3: Scattered rains, danger-level heat index

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 8:32am
Metro Manila covered in dark and cloudy skies on March 29, 2025.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is set to experience varied weather conditions on Thursday, April 3, with isolated rains in some areas and potentially dangerous heat levels in others, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies accompanied by isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. PAGASA cautioned residents about possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

RELATED: Philippines' weather systems: Amihan, shear line, easterlies

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao and Aurora are expected to have cloudy skies with light rains brought by the northeasterly windflow.

The same windflow may result in partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains across the Ilocos Region and other parts of the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Scorching heat

PAGASA also issued warnings about dangerously high heat indices in two areas. Iba, Zambales, and Virac (Synop), Catanduanes may experience temperatures reaching up to 43°C on Thursday.

These levels fall under PAGASA’s "danger" classification, which poses risks such as heat cramps, exhaustion, and potential heat stroke.

Other areas across the country are categorized under "extreme caution," with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C. Temperatures classified as "caution," between 27°C and 32°C, are also expected in some locations.

What to do. PAGASA has advised residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses. The dry season in the Philippines officially began on March 26, intensifying the warm and humid conditions across the archipelago.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours, and limit strenuous outdoor activities.

READ: How to stay safe during extreme heat? Here's what health experts say.

CLOUDY SKIES

EASTERLIES

HEAT INDEX

PAGASA

WEATHER REPORT
