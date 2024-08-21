^

Easterlies to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 8:21am
Snapshot of the DOST-PAGASA Himawari satellite as of 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
PAGASA / Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The easterlies are anticipated to bring isolated rain showers to some areas of Visayas and Mindanao on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA said that Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the weather system.

Residents in these areas should be prepared for cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms. The state weather bureau also cautioned that these conditions could result in flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. 

PAGASA also warned that the thunderstorms could bring in flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.

The state weather bureau’s advisory also noted that wind speeds across the eastern portions of Visayas and Mindanao will range from light to moderate, coming from east to southeast.

The rest of the country may also anticipate the same wind speed coming from southeast to southwest.

Sunrise is anticipated at 5:43 a.m. while sunset is expected at 6:15 p.m.

