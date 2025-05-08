May 8: 16 areas placed under â€˜dangerâ€™ heat index

May 8: 16 areas placed under ‘danger’ heat index

A woman cools off with a folding hand fan inside a passenger jeepney in Manila on April 25, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Sixteen areas across the Philippines are expected to experience extreme heat on Thursday, May 8, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°Celsius (°C) to 44°C.

The following areas have been classified under the "danger" level of the heat index by PAGASA:

Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas: 42°C

NAS-UPLB, Los Banos, Laguna: 42°C

Coron, Palawan: 42°C

Cuyo, Palawan: 42°C

Daet, Camarines Norte: 42°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C

NAIA, Pasay City: 43°C

Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 43°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 43°C

ISU in Echague, Isabela: 43°C

Iba, Zambales: 43°C

TAU in Camiling, Tarlac: 43°C

Masbate City, Masbate: 43°C

Catarman, Northern Samar: 43°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 44°C

Sangley Point, Cavite: 44°C

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas are under the “caution” level, with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

PAGASA has urged residents in affected areas to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours and refrain from strenuous outdoor activities to prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

LPA, easterlies to bring cloudy skies and scattered rains

Two weather systems are expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rain across the country on Thursday, according to PAGASA.

As of 3 a.m., a low-pressure area (LPA) was located 80 kilometers east northeast of Cuyo, Palawan. The LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Visayas, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Zamboanga Peninsula. PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the easterlies will affect Caraga and the Davao Region, causing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms. Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the same weather system.