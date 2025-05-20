Dangerous heat warning hoisted in 26 areas, up to 46°C expected

The city skyline fades into the haze, while dramatic clouds and streaks of sunlight paint the sky during sunset as seen from Angono, Rizal on May 14, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-six areas across the Philippines may expect scorching temperatures on Tuesday, May 20, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°Celsius (°C) to 46°C.

Aparri in Cagayan may expect temperatures of up to 46°C.

The following areas are under the “danger” heat index:

Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas: 42°C

Bacnotan, La Union: 42°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 42°C

Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga: 42°C

Daet, Camarines Norte: 42°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C

Iloilo City: 42°C

Legazpi City, Albay: 42°C

San Ildefonso, Bulacan: 42°C

Sinait, Ilocos Norte: 42°C

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte: 43°C

Casiguran, Aurora: 43°C

CSLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija: 43°C

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 43°C

Iba, Zambales: 43°C

Infanta, Quezon: 43°C

Masbate City: 43°C

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte: 43°C

Sangley Point, Cavite City: 43°C

Baler (Radar), Aurora: 44°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 44°C

ISU Echague, Isabela: 44°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 44°C

TAU Camiling, Tarlac: 44°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 44°C

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas are under the “caution” level, with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

PAGASA advised residents in areas experiencing high temperatures to remain hydrated, minimize direct exposure to the sun during the hottest parts of the afternoon, and avoid intense outdoor physical activities. These precautions are recommended to avert heatstroke and other illnesses linked to extreme heat.

LPA, ITCZ to bring cloudy skies, rains

Meanwhile, a low pressure area (LPA) and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may bring cloudy skies and scattered rains to several parts of the country, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

As of 3 a.m., PAGASA said the LPA was located 375 kilometers west southwest of Aborlan, Palawan, or 295 kilometers south southeast of Kalayaan, Palawan. The LPA is embedded in the ITCZ, which is currently affecting Mindanao and Palawan.

While the LPA is not expected to develop into a tropical depression, it may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Palawan.

The ITCZ is also forecast to bring similar weather conditions to Mindanao, Western Visayas, and the Negros Island Region. PAGASA warned residents in these areas to be cautious of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms may also affect Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte due to the easterlies.

The same weather system may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.