May 4: 17 areas under â€˜dangerâ€™ heat index

May 4: 17 areas under ‘danger’ heat index

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 4, 2025 | 9:44am
In its heat index monitoring, PAGASA classified these areas under the “danger” category, indicating that residents are at increased risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and even heat stroke with prolonged exposure or strenuous outdoor activities.
Freeman / File

MANILA, Philippines — Seventeen areas across the Philippines are forecast to experience extreme heat on Sunday, May 4, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°Celsius to 45°C.

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat indices between 33°C and 41°C, while some will experience “caution” levels, ranging from 27°C to 32°C.

The following areas are under the “danger” heat index classification:

  • Alabat, Quezon: 42°C
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 42°C
  • Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 42°C
  • MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte: 42°C
  • Science Garden, Quezon City: 42°C
  • Tayabas City, Quezon: 42°C
  • Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas: 43°C
  • Bacnotan, La Union: 43°C
  • Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 43°C
  • Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac City: 43°C
  • Iba, Zambales: 43°C
  • NAIA, Pasay City: 43°C
  • TAU Camiling, Tarlac: 43°C
  • Aparri, Cagayan: 44°C
  • Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 44°C 
  • ISU Echague, Isabela: 44°C  
  • Sangley Point, Cavite City: 44°C

PAGASA cautioned residents in areas experiencing scorching temperatures to stay hydrated and limit sun exposure during the hottest part of the afternoon. They also advised avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during peak hours to prevent heatstroke and related illnesses.

