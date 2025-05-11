^

Weather

May 11: 24 areas under ‘danger’ heat index — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 11, 2025 | 10:28am
May 11: 24 areas under â€˜dangerâ€™ heat index â€” PAGASA
People buy coconut water to cool themselves along a road in Manila on April 24, 2024, as extreme heat affected the country.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Sixteen areas across the Philippines are expected to experience extreme heat on Sunday, May 11, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°Celsius (°C)  to 44°C.

The following areas are under the “danger” heat index:

  • Tugegarao City, Cagayan: 44°C
  • Tayabas City, Quezon: 44°C
  • Bacnotan, La Union: 43°C
  • Butuan City, Agusan del Norte: 43°C
  • Coron, Palawan: 43°C
  • Cuyo, Palawan: 43°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo: 43°C
  • Iba, Zambales: 43°C
  • ISU Echague, Isabela: 43°C
  • Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 43°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 43°C
  • Sangley Point, Cavite: 43°C
  • Alabat, Quezon: 42°C
  • Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas: 42°C
  • Aparri, Cagayan: 42°C
  • Cubi Point, Subic Bay Olongapo City: 42°C
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 42°C
  • Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42°C
  • Infanta, Quezon: 42°C
  • Masbate City, Masbate: 42°C
  • MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte: 42°C
  • Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C
  • San Ildefonso, Bulacan: 42°C
  • Tacloban City, Leyte: 42°C

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas are under the “caution” level, with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

PAGASA has urged residents in affected areas to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours and refrain from strenuous outdoor activities to prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

Easterlies

Some areas may expect cloudy skies and scattered rains due to the easterlies. 

Batanes and Babuyan Islands may have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the frontal system. 

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

HEAT INDEX

PAGASA

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
May 5: 15 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index

May 5: 15 areas under ‘danger’ heat index

By Ian Laqui | 6 days ago
Fifteen areas across the Philippines are expected to experience extreme heat on Monday, May 5, according to the state weather...
Weather
fbtw
LPA trough, two weather systems to bring rains; 18 areas face &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat &mdash; PAGASA

LPA trough, two weather systems to bring rains; 18 areas face ‘danger’ heat — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 12 days ago
As of 3 a.m., the LPA was estimated at 695 kilometers east of Davao City.
Weather
fbtw
May 8: 16 areas placed under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index

May 8: 16 areas placed under ‘danger’ heat index

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
Sixteen areas across the Philippines are expected to experience extreme heat on Thursday, May 8, the state weather bureau...
Weather
fbtw
April 28: LPA spotted near GenSan; 13 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index

April 28: LPA spotted near GenSan; 13 areas under ‘danger’ heat index

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
A low-pressure area (LPA) was spotted near General Santos City and may bring cloudy skies and scattered rain, according to...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
10 areas to expect scorching temperatures &mdash; PAGASA

10 areas to expect scorching temperatures — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast...
Weather
fbtw
28 areas under &lsquo;danger' heat index &mdash; PAGASA

28 areas under ‘danger' heat index — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | April 24, 2025 - 11:00am
In its latest heat index bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification,...
Weather
fbtw
Easterlies, ITCZ to bring rains across country

Easterlies, ITCZ to bring rains across country

By Ian Laqui | April 24, 2025 - 9:20am
The Intertropical Convergence Zone may affect southern Mindanao, while the easterlies may affect the rest of the country...
Weather
fbtw
Blistering heat to persist in 25 areas, up to 45&deg;C

Blistering heat to persist in 25 areas, up to 45°C

By Dominique Nicole Flores | April 23, 2025 - 10:15am
Twenty-five areas across the country will experience blistering heat, with temperatures soaring to as high as 45°C on...
Weather
fbtw
26 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index &mdash; PAGASA

26 areas under ‘danger’ heat index — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | April 22, 2025 - 9:00am
San Ildefonso in Bulacan province is expected to record the highest heat index at 46°C.
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with