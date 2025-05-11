May 11: 24 areas under â€˜dangerâ€™ heat index â€” PAGASA

May 11: 24 areas under ‘danger’ heat index — PAGASA

People buy coconut water to cool themselves along a road in Manila on April 24, 2024, as extreme heat affected the country.

MANILA, Philippines — Sixteen areas across the Philippines are expected to experience extreme heat on Sunday, May 11, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°Celsius (°C) to 44°C.

The following areas are under the “danger” heat index:

Tugegarao City, Cagayan: 44°C

Tayabas City, Quezon: 44°C

Bacnotan, La Union: 43°C

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte: 43°C

Coron, Palawan: 43°C

Cuyo, Palawan: 43°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 43°C

Iba, Zambales: 43°C

ISU Echague, Isabela: 43°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 43°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 43°C

Sangley Point, Cavite: 43°C

Alabat, Quezon: 42°C

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas: 42°C

Aparri, Cagayan: 42°C

Cubi Point, Subic Bay Olongapo City: 42°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 42°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42°C

Infanta, Quezon: 42°C

Masbate City, Masbate: 42°C

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte: 42°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C

San Ildefonso, Bulacan: 42°C

Tacloban City, Leyte: 42°C

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas are under the “caution” level, with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

PAGASA has urged residents in affected areas to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours and refrain from strenuous outdoor activities to prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

Easterlies

Some areas may expect cloudy skies and scattered rains due to the easterlies.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands may have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the frontal system.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.