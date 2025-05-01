Scorching Labor Day: â€˜Dangerâ€™ heat alert up in 17 areas

Scorching Labor Day: ‘Danger’ heat alert up in 17 areas

A man drinks from a plastic cup during a hot day in Manila on Marcn 3, 2025. Soaring temperatures shut down schools in nearly half the Philippine capital on March 3, local officials said, as the torrid dry season started in the tropical Southeast Asian country.

MANILA, Philippines — Seventeen areas in the Philippines are likely to experience scorching temperatures on Thursday, May 1, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°C to 45°C.

The following areas are expected to be under the "danger" heat index:

Bacnotan, La Union: 42°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 42°C

ISU Echague, Isabela: 42°C

Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac City: 42°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 42°C

Cuyo, Palawan: 42°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 42°C

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 43°C

San Ildefonso, Bulacan: 43°C

TAU Camiling, Tarlac: 43°C

Alabat, Quezon: 43°C

Masbate City, Masbate: 43°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 44°C

NAIA, Pasay City: 44°C

Iba, Zambales: 44°C

Sangley Point, Cavite: 45°C

Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas: 45°C

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category with heat index levels ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas will experience “caution” levels between 27°C and 32°C.

To prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses, the state weather bureau urged residents in hot areas to drink plenty of water and reduce their exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during the hottest part of the afternoon.

PAGASA also recommended avoiding strenuous activities outdoors during the hottest periods of the day.

ITCZ, easterlies

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies may also bring cloudy skies and scattered rains across the country.

Palawan and Mindanao may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Eastern Samar may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.