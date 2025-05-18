^

May 18: Mindanao affected by ITCZ; easterlies prevail over rest of Philippines

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
May 18, 2025 | 9:20am
May 18: Mindanao affected by ITCZ; easterlies prevail over rest of Philippines
File photo of rain.
Philstar.com / Stock

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau PAGASA reported that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Mindanao, while easterlies are influencing the rest of the country on Sunday, May 18.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, and Palawan.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert for possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms brought by easterlies.

PAGASA also warned of the risk of flash floods and landslides during severe thunderstorms.

 

EASTERLIES

ITCZ

PAGASA

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
