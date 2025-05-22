May 22: Two areas may hit 46Â°C â€” PAGASA

^

May 22: Two areas may hit 46°C — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 9:30am
Pedestrians use different things like umbrellas and small electric fans to cope with the intense heat while crossing the street in Cubao, Quezon City on April 25, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Two areas in the country may experience scorching temperatures of up to 46 degrees Celsius (°C) on Thursday, May 22, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA said Dagupan City in Pangasinan and Aparri in Cagayan are under the “danger” classification, as both may record heat indices reaching 46°C.

Aside from Dagupan City and Aparri, Cagayan, 26 other areas are also under the danger heat index classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius (°C).

The following areas are under the “danger” heat index:

  • Borongan, Eastern Samar: 42°C
  • Casiguran, Aurora: 42°C
  • Catarman, Northern Samar: 42°C
  • Central Luzon State University Muñoz, Nueva Ecija: 42°C
  • Cubi Point, Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 42°C
  • Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42°C
  • Infanta, Quezon: 42°C
  • Legazpi City, Albay: 42°C
  • Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C
  • Sangley Point, Cavite: 42°C
  • Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 42°C
  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur: 42°C
  • Baler (Radar), Aurora: 43°C
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 43°C
  • Daet, Camarines Norte: 43°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo: 43°C
  • Iba, Zambales: 43°C
  • Isabela State University Echague, Isabela: 43°C
  • Masbate City, Masbate: 43°C
  • NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya: 43°C
  • Bacnotan, La Union: 44°C
  • MMMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte: 44°C
  • San Ildefonso, Bulacan: 44°C
  • TAU Camiling, Tarlac: 44°C
  • Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 44°C
  • Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 45°C

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas are under the “caution” level, with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

To protect against heatstroke and other illnesses caused by extreme heat, PAGASA advised that people in affected areas drink plenty of water, avoid direct sunlight during the hottest part of the afternoon and refrain from strenuous outdoor activities.

ITCZ, easterlies to bring rains

Some areas in the country may also experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to two weather systems.

Mindanao may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

