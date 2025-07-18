^

DICT writes Zuckerberg over deepfakes

Ranier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
July 18, 2025 | 12:00am
This photo illustration created on January 7, 2025, in Washington, DC, shows an image of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and a phone displaying the download page for the Facebook app.
AFP / Drew Angerer

MANILA, Philippines —   The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) wants Facebook founder and Meta Platforms controlling shareholder Mark Zuckerberg to clean the popular social media platform of fake news or face suspension of the platform’s operations in the country.

ICT Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda said that he had sent Zuckerberg a letter where he made an urgent plea to take action on the worsening spread of fake news and other harmful content such as AI (artificial intelligence) generated so-called deepfakes on Facebook.

Meta is the mother company of Facebook and Instagram.

In an interview on Manila-based dzBB Super Radyo yesterday morning, Aguda lamented that the unchecked proliferation of fake news on Facebook has turned the platform that is supposed to connect people into a toxic online space.

He noted that the deepfakes are now even crossing over from Facebook to other social media platforms or even direct messaging platforms like Viber.

“We explained our position. That it’s better if we cooperate in the takedown of these content,” Aguda said.

He said that their main plea was for Facebook to deploy more content moderation teams in the Philippines to take swift action on taking down fake news and other toxic content on the platform.

The DICT said that this action was not a request that was unique to the Philippines.

He said that their plea also invoked Meta to follow their own community standards against harmful content and the posting of fake news or false information.

Aguda pointed out that in previous years, Facebook had kept several content moderation teams in the Philippines up to 2018. But from 2019, Aguda said that Facebook had transferred these teams to their Singapore regional office.

This was despite Facebook being hugely popular in the Philippines with up to 80 million Filipinos who are on social media and have a social media account.

Aguda said that he had included a hint of potential sanctions imposed on Meta particularly Facebook if there will be no action taken on the letter.

In Brazil, Aguda said the government had already told Meta that they will be prosecuted for any harm caused by their publishing or streaming of any harmful fake news content on Facebook accounts of Brazilian users.

Aguda noted that other countries have applied the penalty of suspension of the operations of social media platforms that have caused harm or had disobeyed standards, which he said DICT can impose.

However, Aguda said that he thinks that the matter will not reach that unfortunate point especially now with him writing directly to Zuckerberg.

DICT
