â€˜No moral authorityâ€™: Palace hits back at ex-presidentâ€™s spox

‘No moral authority’: Palace hits back at ex-president’s spox

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 7, 2025 | 2:32pm
(From left to right) Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan Uy, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista conduct a briefing in Malacañan Palace on January 7, 2024.
Philstar.com / Jean Mangaluz

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang had strong words for former presidential spokespersons Harry Roque and Salvador Panelo, saying that the former was making malicious accusations while the latter had "no moral authority."

Both Panelo and Roque criticized President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to remove Vice President Sara Duterte from the National Security Council (NSC). Roque said that Marcos might be planning to emulate his father by declaring martial law.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin scoffed at the accusations. 

“Mayroon akong nabasa, something that reminded me that Panelo, during his time as presidential adviser, also advocated the exclusion of then vice president Leni Robredo so he has no moral authority to question the decision of the president,” Bersamin said in a briefing inside the Palace. 

(I read something that reminded me that Panelo, during his time as presidential adviser, also advocated the exclusion of then vice president Leni Robredo so he has no moral authority to question the decision of the president.)  

Robredo was one of the few opposition figures during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration and was often at odds with other government officials. Panelo frequently made unfounded accusations against her.

Bersamin also said the NSC serves as an advisory body to the president as commander-in-chief. While he did not explicitly say Duterte was unworthy of trust, he said the president should choose advisors he trusts.

“The president has the right as well as the responsibility of seeing to it that whoever advises him is within his fullest trust and confidence,” Bersamin added.  

The official was also asked about Roque’s accusation regarding Martial Law, which he promptly dismissed. He said that Marcos had other priorities. 

“It’s not about Martial Law, it’s not about extending himself in power. No, he has no thinking about that. He does not even think in those terms. Mr. Harry Roque was really malicious,” he said. 

Marcos' father, the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., declared Martial Law in 1972. The Martial Law era was rife with corruption and human rights abuses, with thousands of people being imprisoned, tortured or killed.  

While Roque and Panelo have been vocal about the removal of the president from the NSC, the vice president herself has been mum about the matter.

She is currently under investigation for her death threats against Marcos, First Lady Liza Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.  

