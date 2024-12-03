^

Roque likely left Philippines through illegal means; BI mulls raps

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 7:26pm
MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque likely left the country through illegal means, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Tuesday, December 3. 

BI records showed that Roque has no recent records of leaving the country through formal channels. 

“Flight is an evidence of guilt.  He likely left the country via illegal means, possibly aided by unscrupulous individuals," BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said. 

Roque’s last recorded official travel was in July, when he came home from Los Angeles, United States.

Roque, who is facing a qualified human trafficking case, recently had his counter-affidavit notarized in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 

The former presidential spokesperson also admitted that he is outside the country, but refused to divulge where he was. 

Viado said it was impossible for Roque to have left the country through its official ports.

“It’s impossible that he left via formal ports.  His name is in the BI’s Lookout Bulletin, and he is a very well-known public figure.  You can spot him miles away,” Viado said.

“He most probably falsified immigration clearances to be accepted by his destination country,” the BI chief added. 

The BI is currently mulling filing cases against Roque, including the falsification of public documents. 

Viado said that the agency is working with the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi for more details about Roque’s trip there. 

Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon said that Roque’s counter-affidavit was not “apostilled”, meaning that it lacked official government certification that indicates its authenticity.

Roque has cried foul over the charges filed against him, calling it political harassment as scrutiny intensifies on the Duterte clan and their allies.

The former presidential spokesperson was tagged in human trafficking raps after accompanying Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators personality Cassandra Ong to meet with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.   

Ong was a representative for Lucky South 99, which was raided in Porac, Pampanga for human trafficking activities.  

