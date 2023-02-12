News from home: Türkiye rescue ops continue, 4.3% unemployment rate in December

Workers print names on customized calendars ahead of the new year at a shop in Quezon City, Metro Manila on Dec. 26, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — From updates on Filipino nationals affected by the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria to the 2.22-million unemployed recorded in December — these were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based abroad.

Overseas Filipinos

Search and rescue efforts continue in Türkiye, where a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit earlier this week. The Philippine Embassy in Ankara already sought assistance to find a missing Filipina and her children in Hatay.



Meanwhile, two Filipinos earlier reported to be missing were found dead in Antaya.

The Philippines will stop deploying newly-hired domestic workers to Kuwait after pressure from lawmakers. The Department of Migrant Workers said the Philippines will be ironing out its bilateral labor agreement with Kuwait to add “more safeguards” for all Filipino workers there.



Sen. Raffy Tulfo, one of the lawmakers calling for a deployment ban, said the freeze on sending out new hires was a deployment ban, in a way.



In response to Ranara’s death, Rep. Marissa Magsino (OFW party-list) is seeking a review of all 25 bilateral labor agreements the Philippines has made with other countries to ensure the safety of Filipino migrant workers.



The DMW is planning to put up an OFW Japan desk to facilitate the deployment of Filipinos there after over 80 Japanese employers said were hoping to hire workers from the Philippines.



President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., along with the Philippine delegation that includes Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople, is currently in Japan.

Work and the economy

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported a higher unemployment rate in December at 4.3%, inching up from the previous month’s 4.2%, with 2.22 million Filipinos either unemployed or out of business.



A draft of the Freelance Workers Protection Act passed on the third and final reading at the House of Representatives, which means the bill seeking to protect freelance workers by requiring companies and employers to settle a downpayment will now have to hurdle the Senate.



House lawmakers also unanimously passed a bill to protect workers in the entertainment industry, calling for fair working conditions, protection against exploitation, on top of just compensation.

Politics and the nation

To address the alarming increase in student suicides, Save the Children said the Department of Education should work with the Department of Health and the Department of Social Welfare and Development to enable healthcare access and to create mental health programs.







While in Japan, Marcos Jr. and the Philippine delegation inked seven deals covering programs for infrastructure, agriculture, and humanitarian assistance. Manila and Tokyo also signed a cooperation plan in information and communications technology.



The Philippines also bagged 35 investment pledges from Japanese firms who are interested in expanding their business in the Philippines.



The Philippines was labeled a "middle power" by Australia-based Lowy Institute, noting the country's gains in military capability and diplomatic relations. It also took note of existing agreements, such as the ones it has with the United States.



Cyclists, commuters, and drivers are protesting Makati City’s decision to replace Ayala Avenue’s protected bike lanes with "shared" lanes, which means bikers and e-scooters will now have to share road space with other vehicles. The local government argued that it wanted to accommodate more public utility vehicles but it was pointed out that the move could further harm cyclists and other commuters.

