^

Business

Marcos to bring home 35 investment pledges from first state visit to Japan

Philstar.com
February 10, 2023 | 12:13pm
Marcos to bring home 35 investment pledges from first state visit to Japan
The photo shows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., posing with state officials in Japan before witnessing the signing of letters of intent that will bring investments to the Philippines, Feb. 10, 2023.
Radio Television Malacañang

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has clinched 35 investment pledges from Japanese companies looking to expand their business portfolio in the country.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. on Friday witnessed the signing of 35 letters of intent between the governments of Philippines and Japan, as well as Japanese firms.

Letters of intent signify foreign companies’ interest in investing or expanding operations in the Philippines. They may or may not translate to actual foreign direct investments in the future.

The business pledges, which are projected to generate jobs for Filipinos should they materialize, came from Japanese companies in the industries of energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy and business expansion, among others.

“The government of the Philippines has been working to deepen the confidence in the Philippines of foreign investors and companies,” Marcos told Japanese businessmen who were present at the event. 

Latest central bank data showed Japan accounted for nearly 18% of FDIs in the Philippines in 2021. At the same time, the Philippines was the biggest recipient of Japanese official development assistance (ODA) in Southeast Asia from April 2021 to March 2022.

As in previous administrations, it is common for the president’s bilateral meetings with other countries’ state officials to lead to new business partnerships and investment deals from foreign companies. 

In his first State of the Nation Address in 2022, Marcos vowed to woo more foreign investors to set up shop here and make the country “an investment destination.”

'A place where your businesses will thrive'

During the event, Marcos said: “And it is our hope that companies such as yours will not only find the Philippines to be an attractive investment destination, we are designing our efforts to encourage you to stay and find our country to be a place where your businesses will thrive.”

The signing comes a day after the first bilateral meeting between Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Specifically, the commitments include an automobile manufacturing expansion project and a commitment renewal to meet production targets with Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. There were also pledges for a factory expansion project with Japan Tobacco Inc. and a printer manufacturing expansion project with Brother Industries, Ltd.;

Other businesses that have pledged projects or agreed to partner with the Philippines are DoubleDragon Corporation/IwataChizaki Inc., which will involve a hotel construction project; Kurabe Industrial Co, Ltd. which will create a new autoparts factory; and Marubeni Corporation, which involve energy, transportation, healthcare and afforestation projects. — Cristina Chi

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

FOREIGN INVESTMENTS

JAPAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Bobby Ongpin

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
I didn’t expect Bobby Ongpin to leave this world this soon and this quietly.
Business
fbtw

Measuring reputation

By Ron F. Jabal | 13 hours ago
Measuring reputation is essential for businesses and individuals who are looking to understand the impact of their efforts and to make informed decisions about how to manage their reputation.
Business
fbtw

China eyes nuclear cooperation with Philippines

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
China has reached out to the Philippines for a potential partnership on nuclear energy development, according to the Department of Energy.
Business
fbtw
SEC removes 33 online lending apps in Google Play Store

SEC removes 33 online lending apps in Google Play Store

22 hours ago
The SEC has revoked registration certificates of 2,084 lending and financing companies in the country for failing to secure...
Business
fbtw
'Fragile' economic recovery crimps factory output in 2022

'Fragile' economic recovery crimps factory output in 2022

By Ramon Royandoyan | 23 hours ago
Local factory output softened its expansion in 2022, marking a bumpy road for the sector’s recovery from the pandemic...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SPNEC committed to do what it is legally obligated to do

SPNEC committed to do what it is legally obligated to do

4 hours ago
I get that there’s a lot of hype and excitement about SPNEC, but my interest here is just to be eyes wide open about...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: LandBank's loan to Pryce Corp. and 3 more market updates

Quick Take: LandBank's loan to Pryce Corp. and 3 more market updates

4 hours ago
Loans for capital expenditures (buying, upgrading, maintaining physical assets) are expressions of corporate optimism.
Business
fbtw

SEC removes 33 online lending apps on Google Play Store  

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has removed 33 online lending platforms on Google Play Store with the help of Google Philippines.
Business
fbtw

2023 inflation forecasts hiked

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
Economists raised their Philippine inflation forecasts this year after the price index blew past expectations to hit a fresh 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January.
Business
fbtw
Factory output expands at slower pace

Factory output expands at slower pace

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The country’s manufacturing output grew in 2022, albeit at a slower pace than the previous year, as growth eased in...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with