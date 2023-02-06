After Jullebee Ranara killing, OFW party-list rep seeks review of labor agreements

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker from a party-list representing Overseas Filipino Workers is seeking an urgent review of all labor agreements the Philippines has with other countries in response to the death of another OFW, reportedly at the hands of her employer.

Citing data from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Rep. Marissa Magsino (OFW party-list) is calling for the review all 25 bilateral labor agreements the country inked with other nations. These include agreements with several Gulf States, Italy, among others.

"It is alarming that most of our [labor agreements]s are lacking explicit provisions relating to social security, equality of treatment, repatriation, and most importantly, on protocols governing the investigation and prosecution of criminal offenses committed against OFWs, and on legal remedies available to them and their families," Magsino said in a statement.

Magsino also noted that there were leading countries of destination, namely Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brunei, and Oman that the Philippines does not have labor agreements with.

The lawmaker underscored the country’s responsibility to ensure that its workers are protected while overseas through entering agreements with host nations under the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipino Act.

"Our bilateral labor agreements envelop the policy support for our OFWs while they are abroad," Magsino said.

"If there are some abuses, the agreements should provide for serious consequences that would deter foreign employers from committing a similar transgression," she said, as she stressed that deals should leave no room for maltreatment of migrant workers.

Jullebee Ranara is the latest OFW who was killed while employed in Kuwait. Her burnt body was found in the desert early last month and the suspect, the 17-year-old son of her employer, has since been in the custody of Kuwaiti authorities.

Her remains were laid to rest on Sunday.

Following her death, senators have been calling to either impose a deployment ban to Kuwait or a review of the country’s labor agreement with the Gulf State.

The Philippines previously banned the deployment of its workers to Kuwait after Joanna Demafelis’ body was found in her employer’s freezer in 2018 and the murder of Jeanelyn Villavenda in 2019. The ban was lifted after negotiations between the two countries.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople shut down the possibility of a deployment ban, saying the Philippines would instead pursue talks with Kuwait to further ensure the protection of Filipino workers deployed there.

Ople said discussions that will be held will be similar to the negotiations recently done with Saudi Arabia. — with a report from Cristina Chi