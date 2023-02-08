^

DMW halts deployment of newly-hired domestic workers to Kuwait

Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 4:52pm
DMW halts deployment of newly-hired domestic workers to Kuwait
A staff member for an OFW deployment center talks on the phone in this undated file photo.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be halting the deployment to Kuwait of newly-hired domestic workers "until more safeguards are in place for their protection and welfare."

This comes after much pressure from lawmakers to implement a deployment ban following the death of overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara and reports of another Filipino domestic worker being abused by their employer just a couple of weeks into 2023. 

In the meantime, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said Filipinos looking to work abroad can consider other countries. 

"Hong Kong remains a strong alternative and is much nearer to home, and we also have Singapore where we have very good relations with our counterpart ministry," Ople said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Ople has been against implementing a total deployment ban on Kuwait despite reports of abuse OFWs had to endure under their employer, saying the issue can still be resolved through labor diplomacy. 

The Kuwaiti government has been open to engaging in bilateral labor talks to iron out issues.

"We are preparing well in advance for these talks, bringing with us an accumulation of abuse done over the years, hence the need for significant changes," Ople said, while also pointing out that there are OFWs who have been working in Kuwait for years and have had a positive experience. 

Ranara is the latest OFW to die in the hands of her employer. Her burnt body was found in the desert last month and her remains were laid to rest over the weekend. – Kaycee Valmonte

