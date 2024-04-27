^

DBM to review status of 830,000 government contractuals

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
April 27, 2024 | 11:30am
DBM to review status of 830,000 government contractuals
Workers are seen performing their duties at a constructi site in Taguig on February 7, 2024.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has committed to conduct a study on the current state of the 830,000 contract of service (COS) and job order (JO) workers in various government agencies nationwide.

This follows the move of President Marcos to extend the engagement of COS and JO employees in government for another year.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman lauded the decision as it will help in the security of state workers.

The government hires JOs for a duration of not more than six months and workers are paid either on a daily or hourly basis. JOs usually perform special or technical skills that are not available in a certain agency.

COS, on the other hand, are workers that undertake specific jobs for at least a year.

Marcos likewise ordered agencies to implement strategies to assist government workers in qualifying for permanent positions.

Among the strategies being considered is to develop the skills and capabilities of COS and JO workers by reeducating and training them and enabling them to pass the civil service examination.

 

BUDGET

WORKER
