News from home: Jullebee laid to rest, only 10% of K-12 graduates got jobs

According to the Department of Education’s first-ever basic education report, two out of three school buildings have issues or are in need of repair. Only 104,000 of around 328,000 facilities are in good shape.

Meanwhile, DepEd’s 2023 budget only has room to build 6,000 classrooms, far from the 91,000 classroom shortage previously projected. This comes amid calls on the government to build its own evacuation centers instead of relying on educational institutions for space, affecting children’s education quality.