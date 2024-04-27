‘Foreign actor’ seen behind President Marcos audio deepfake

MANILA, Philippines — A “foreign actor” is likely behind the audio deepfake of President Marcos where he supposedly ordered the Armed Forces to intervene if China poses a threat to the Philippines, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

PCO Assistant Secretary Patricia Kayle Martin said the Department of Information and Communications Technology suspects a foreign actor is behind the deepfake. She did not elaborate.

The government is considering filing cases against those behind the manipulated audio, Martin said.

The fabricated audio of the President has now been taken down on social media platforms, she added.

Deepfakes are an advanced form of digital content manipulation through the use of generative

artificial intelligence or AI. It can manipulate audio to sound like a specific person saying things they never did.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has also ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a probe into the audio deepfake.

The PCO flagged the manipulated content earlier this week and denied such a directive from the President.

The fake audio recording circulated this month amid rising tensions between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea.

Martin urged the public to stop spreading fake news, stressing it may endanger the country’s foreign relations and national security.

“Before, we see on social media quote cards or memes, now it’s different because there’s now a (fake) voice. So, it is really important to stop this type of fake news because it has the potential to cause serious damage to our foreign relations and national security,” Martin said.

According to her, social media platforms like Google, TikTok, Meta (Facebook and Instagram) and X (formerly Twitter) expressed willingness to help the government in fighting online threats.

Meanwhile, citing the deepfake audio of President Marcos, Speaker Martin Romualdez has asked the officials and members of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas (KBP) to continue combatting fake news, misinformation and disinformation, especially in social media.

According to Romualdez, KBP should intensify the fight against these concerns as they “undermine public trust in institutions.”

“Your role as custodians of truth is imperative in countering misinformation and upholding the public trust,” he said.

Romualdez underscored the “integrity of our broadcasters is more crucial than ever” in an era marked by a “redefinition of the media landscape due to evolving technology ... and where misinformation can spread rapidly.”

Romualdez has appealed to the KBP to continue policing its ranks vigilantly. — Sheila Crisostomo