^

Headlines

Marcos: No need to declare national calamity over 'Paeng' deaths, damage

Philstar.com
October 31, 2022 | 2:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to put the whole country under a state of national calamity is unnecessary.

In a briefing after a situation assessment in Cavite, Marcos pointed out that the damage caused by Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) is “highly localized” and not as extensive.

“We’re talking about the east coast Quezon, here in Cavite, then Maguindanao… those are the areas… like in the Visayas, there’s no need for a national calamity for Region 1, and Region 2 as well,” Marcos told reporters in mixed English and Filipino on Monday. 

The chief executive said that he consulted the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on the matter. 

NDRRMC earlier wanted to put the country under a state of national calamity due to the impact of Paeng, which battered the country over the weekend, leaving nearly 100 individuals dead. The disaster agency noted that 16 out of the country’s 17 regions were considered “high risk” due to the weather disturbance. 

In a situation briefing with the NDRRMC on Saturday, Marcos appeared hesitant and already pointed out that some areas of the country are “not in a state of calamity," but said he will look into the proposal. 

NDRRMC’s latest situational report showed that 98 died after the onslaught of the severe tropical storm, 53 of the 58 confirmed deaths were logged from the Bangsamoro region. On top of that, 69 individuals were left injured and authorities are still on the lookout for 63 other people.

READ: 'Paeng' death toll jumps to 98, over 1.8 million individuals affected

Paeng affected 575,728 families or 1.812 million individuals across the country. 

Meanwhile, damaged houses were estimated to cost P12.415 million, infrastructure damage stood at P757.841 million as of Monday, and agricultural damage was pegged at over P435.464 million.

Paeng leaves the Philippine monitoring area just as another tropical storm, named by the state weather bureau as "Queenie," enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Queenie is forecast to affect the eastern part of Caraga and other places in Eastern Visayas.— with report from Xave Gregorio

PAENGPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Paeng' death toll jumps to 98, over 1.8 million individuals affected

'Paeng' death toll jumps to 98, over 1.8 million individuals affected

6 hours ago
Of the 58 confirmed deaths, 53 were logged from the Bangsamoro region – one of the storm’s hardest hit areas....
Headlines
fbtw
More Pinoys in US applying for dual citizenship

More Pinoys in US applying for dual citizenship

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
More Filipinos in the US are applying for dual citizenship due to their desire to revisit their roots and possibly retire...
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC seeks Marcos declaration of state of national calamity due to 'Paeng'

NDRRMC seeks Marcos declaration of state of national calamity due to 'Paeng'

23 hours ago
The declaration will allow access to calamity response funds and will implement a price freeze on basic goods.
Headlines
fbtw

Paeng damages 2 bridges in Quezon

By Michelle Zoleta | 16 hours ago
Two bridges were destroyed in Quezon as Tropical Storm Paeng barrelled through the province, prompting officials led by Gov. Angelina Tan to conduct a damage assessment yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Palace says Marcos not in Japan

Palace says Marcos not in Japan

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil denied yesterday claims that President Marcos is in Japan as...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
At least 200K commute on bikes each day, according to tally in key cities

At least 200K commute on bikes each day, according to tally in key cities

26 minutes ago
The 191,578 cyclists recorded on the road translate to daily fuel cost savings of from P147,000 to P307,000 per...
Headlines
fbtw
Rescue and relief operations continue in aftermath of 'Paeng'

Rescue and relief operations continue in aftermath of 'Paeng'

2 hours ago
169 residents and counting have been evacuated by the Philippine Coast Guard in Northeastern Luzon after they were trapped...
Headlines
fbtw
LGUs told to prepare as 'Queenie' intensifies into tropical storm

LGUs told to prepare as 'Queenie' intensifies into tropical storm

3 hours ago
No tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised yet and PAGASA notes that the storm will not “directly affect...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA monitors Tropical Depression Queenie as 'Paeng' exits

PAGASA monitors Tropical Depression Queenie as 'Paeng' exits

5 hours ago
"Until Tuesday evening, this weather system will likely remain as a tropical depression. Weakening into a low pressure area...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace re-appoints Romando Artes as MMDA chairman

Palace re-appoints Romando Artes as MMDA chairman

6 hours ago
In a statement Monday morning, Artes vowed "to continue reforms my predecessors and I have started, as well as introduce new...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with