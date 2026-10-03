Public urged to save water while supply remains steady

A resident fetches water from a manual pump along Macaraig Street in Manila on October 3, 2026. To prepare for the possible effects of a strengthening El Niño, authorities have urged the public to conserve water while there is still steady supply.

MANILA, Philippines — As the country faces what could be a super El Niño, consumers should save water while there is steady supply, National Water Resources Board executive director Sevillo David Jr. said yesterday.

David said the demand for water is high especially during the dry season and they are expecting this as early as this year.

The country is facing a “very strong” El Niño this month, which may extend until the first half of 2027.

“Let’s be responsible in using water. As of right now, the supply is steady and we can give what the people need but it’s good that we trim our water consumption so what we can save will be used for the next months,” he said in an interview with One News.

David said they have issued water conservation measures to reduce the demand for water.

“When the demand is low, it can help manage the supply, particularly in the time when we can’t rely on rain water due to the ‘very strong’ El Niño,” the official said.

“We should not brush off the effects of El Niño, especially on water supply,” he added.

David said they are coordinating with local government units and other government agencies should the water supply go lower in the coming months.

He also discouraged consumers from hoarding and panic-buying water as it affects water distribution and supply.

“We have enough supply. Use your drums to catch rainwater and use it for other daily (activities) like flushing toilets. Using drums can help in catching water that dams cannot get,” he said.