Paeng death toll jumps to 98, over 1.8 million individuals affected

Men carrying their bicycles as they walk along a debris-covered street in Noveleta, Cavite province on October 30, 2022, a day after Tropical Storm Nalgae hit. Emergency workers scrambled to rescue residents trapped by floods in and around the Philippine capital on October 30, 2022 as Tropical Storm Nalgae swept out of the country after killing at least 48 people.

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from tropical storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) climbed to 98 on Monday from the previous 48 count, according to the latest National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council report.

Of the 58 confirmed deaths, 53 were logged from the Bangsamoro region – one of the storm’s hardest hit areas. Meanwhile, 69 individuals were injured and 63 remain missing.

Paeng reached severe tropical storm category late Friday evening last week before weakening on early Sunday morning. As of the state weather bureau’s latest weather bulletin, Paeng was last monitored moving toward the northwestern limit of the Philippine monitoring area.

Areas in Luzon, such as Cagayan, Abra, the Mountain Province, Ilocos Norte, and Metro Manila remain, among others, remain under Signal No. 1.

The storm has affected 575,728 families and over 1.812 million individuals across 17 regions. Of this number, 80,676 families or 213,726 people currently in 27,109 evacuation centers. The government has so far provided P33.3 million, a majority of which were distributed through family food packs, followed by financial aid and hygiene kits.

Paeng’s cost of damage to residences, infrastructure, and agriculture also climbed.

NDRRMC estimates the number of damaged houses stood at 4,188 worth around P12.415 million, 37 damaged infrastructure that costs P757.841 million, and agricultural damage was pegged at over P435.464 million.

Government agencies on Sunday said that more of the state’s assistance programs will be underway. The NDRRMC also drafted a resolution recommending a declaration of a national state of calamity due to the impact of Paeng.

Meanwhile, another weather disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday morning. PAGASA said tropical depression Queenie will be affecting another area in the country, bringing scattered rains and thunderstorms over the eastern Visayas-Caraga regions on Wednesday.