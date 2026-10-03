^

Headlines

ICC allows written testimony vs Duterte

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
October 4, 2026 | 12:00am
ICC allows written testimony vs Duterte
Photos courtesy of the International Criminal Court show former president Rodrigo Duterte during his first in-person appearance before the tribunal since his arrest in March 2025.
Photos / ICC | via Janvic Mateo

MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court has allowed the prosecution to introduce as evidence a prior testimony of one of its witnesses against former president Rodrigo Duterte.

In a 15-page decision released on Friday, the ICC Trial Chamber III granted the prosecution’s first request to introduce the prior written testimony of the witness identified in the filings as “P-1100.”

“[The Chamber] is satisfied that the substance of P-1100’s evidence and the reports he produced appear relevant to the background and context in this case,” the ruling read.

It rejected the defense’s opposition to the request, saying the witness testimony will not be offered as expert evidence and there is no indication the prosecution will use it to support conclusions beyond his personal knowledge.

“The Chamber notes that witnesses often provide conclusions or opinions while testifying in court as well as in written statements,” the judges ruled.

“Although P-1100’s prior recorded testimony contains some opinion statements, the defense will have the opportunity to question the witness, including to test the basis of P-1100’s knowledge, to probe the foundation for the interpretations he offers and to elicit the limits of what he is, and is not, able to say from personal observation,” it added.

Defense lawyer Peter Haynes earlier objected to the introduction of P-1100’s prior witness testimony, saying it “is neither sufficiently relevant nor probative of the facts in dispute in this case.”

In his original request, ICC acting prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang described the testimony as “relevant, reliable and probative.” He also said that it would streamline his in-court testimony during trial.

The judges agreed, but noted that the prosecution’s request for two hours to conduct a supplementary examination is excessive.

“The prosecution shall therefore streamline its questioning so as to complete its examination of P-1100 within one hour,” it added.

In its decision, the judges also authorized the prosecution to introduce five “associate materials” into evidence, although it rejected four others.

“This ruling does not prevent the defense from making use of any of the documents for the purpose of cross-examination,” said the judges.

Duterte’s trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30.

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kapunan: Senate should remain &lsquo;safe space&rsquo; after Tulfo&rsquo;s &lsquo;pa-cute&rsquo; remark

Kapunan: Senate should remain ‘safe space’ after Tulfo’s ‘pa-cute’ remark

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
House prosecutors responded after Raffy Tulfo criticized a lawyer’s conduct during the Sara Duterte trial.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte camp hits Trillanes over &lsquo;desperate, tired narratives&rsquo;

Sara Duterte camp hits Trillanes over ‘desperate, tired narratives’

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte's spokesperson Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr. on Saturday, October 3, hit former senator Antonio...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Funds from China, drug lord went to Dutertes&rsquo;

‘Funds from China, drug lord went to Dutertes’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
About P319 million in funds from Chinese government and corporate sources entered businesses and a foundation linked to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Mark Villar to remain with minority &ndash; Cayetano

Mark Villar to remain with minority – Cayetano

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 8 days ago
Sen. Mark Villar will remain with the minority bloc despite his recent vote to alter the conviction threshold denominator...
Headlines
fbtw

Loren may rejoin Senate majority – spokesman

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The camp of Sen. Loren Legarda is not ruling out the possibility of the lawmaker returning to the country and joining the majority bloc, saying shifting alliances is a regular feature of the upper chamber’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Trial verdict on December 16? No timetable yet, senators say

Trial verdict on December 16? No timetable yet, senators say

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Two senators yesterday denied impeachment court spokesman Reginald Tongol’s statement that they have set a Dec. 16 verdict...
Headlines
fbtw
Public urged to save water while supply remains steady

Public urged to save water while supply remains steady

By Josiah Antonio | 1 hour ago
As the country faces what could be a super El Niño, consumers should save water while there is steady supply, National...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara wants copy of ex-cop&rsquo;s affidavit

Sara wants copy of ex-cop’s affidavit

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Vice President Sara Duterte wants to be provided first with a copy of the sworn affidavit of Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. before being...
Headlines
fbtw
Most Pinoys feel free to criticize government &ndash; SWS

Most Pinoys feel free to criticize government – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Almost six in 10 Filipinos feel free to openly speak even against the government, a survey conducted by Social Weather S...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with