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VP on Trillanes claims: Same exhausted lies

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
October 4, 2026 | 12:00am
VP on Trillanes claims: Same exhausted lies
Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV watches from the Senate gallery as Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte testifies on the 31st day of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on September 29, 2026.
Ryan Baldemor / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV “has been peddling exhausted lies since 2016,” Vice President Sara Duterte asserted yesterday.

Duterte, who is facing trial before the Senate impeachment court, issued the reaction after Trillanes claimed on Friday that around P319 million in funds from the Chinese government and corporate sources entered businesses and a foundation linked to the Duterte family.

Duterte’s spokesman Paolo Panelo also reacted after Trillanes presented documents and findings of his research team on the Duterte family’s business and financial ties.

“(He) has been peddling the same exhausted lies regarding extrajudicial killings (EJKs), fabricated drug links, imaginary unexplained wealth, baseless corruption allegations and fictional China connections against the Duterte family,” Panelo said.

“Because of these repeated, unmasked deceptions, the Filipino people have rightfully and overwhelmingly rejected Trillanes in every subsequent attempt to get elected back into public office,” he added.

Trillanes, who held a press conference after being dropped as prosecution witness in the impeachment trial, alleged that the money entered Cale88 Foods Corp., which he linked to the Vice President’s husband, lawyer Manases Carpio.

He said another P150 million went to the Tapang at Malasakit Foundation, where Duterte was identified as a member of the board of trustees.

“His malicious fabrications have been exposed at every turn by the very pawns he used to rely on. We remember how Peter Joemel Advincula, alias ‘Bikoy,’ confessed to being a mere puppet in a destabilization plot orchestrated by Trillanes.

“We also recall how the late Atty. Jude Sabio completely withdrew his communication from the International Criminal Court (ICC), explicitly admitting that he was just utilized by Trillanes for political propaganda,” Panelo said.

“Even self-proclaimed witnesses like Arturo Lascañas have seen their credibility completely demolished under the weight of their own contradictions,” Panelo said.
Trillanes was not able to present the alleged payments before the impeachment court because he was dropped as a prosecution witness.

The former senator reiterated his allegations as the impeachment court continued to examine Duterte’s alleged unexplained wealth and business interests presented under Article II of the impeachment.

The impeachment court has ordered banks, the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and other entities to produce financial records involving Duterte, her husband and corporations linked to them.

“Instead of defending his claims under oath, he chose the comfort of a safe and scripted press conference where his lies could once again go unchallenged. This sudden retreat is absolute proof that his claims cannot survive real legal scrutiny and are nothing but black propaganda, which is par for the course for a professional character assassin,” Panelo said.

Panelo said Duterte “would gladly sue him for these endless fabrications.”

“We have already witnessed how those who actively peddle malicious lies against her and her family are openly protected and propped up by this administration, as clearly seen in the cases of Ramil Madriaga and their latest pawn, Rodulfo Gracioso Jr.,” he added.

Duterte thanked the Filipino people “for seeing through Trillanes’ latest media stunt for the absolute garbage that it is, and as part of this government’s increasingly diabolical, well-funded plot to politically destroy her, one that will ultimately fail because the public knows the truth.”

Panelo said Duterte will let the evidence speak for itself before the impeachment court.
“Her defense team stands ready to refute whatever Trillanes accusation the prosecution believes is even credible enough for the court’s serious consideration,” Panelo added.

Representatives of seven banks and seven insurance and financial companies have been subpoenaed to appear before the impeachment court on Tuesday.

Trillanes claimed that members of the Duterte family received P181.6 million from businessman and alleged drug lord Sammy Uy between 2011 and 2013. Of the amount, P38.8 million allegedly went to Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, P51.5 million to Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, P53.2 million to Cielito Avanceña for Veronica Duterte and P15.6 million to former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Validating allegations

House prosecutors said Trillanes’ latest allegations will be validated by witnesses and pieces of evidence that will be presented next week.

“We hope to tackle this once the financial-related witnesses are presented,” Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon, a member of the House prosecution panel, said during the Saturday News Forum.

Prosecution spokesman Jay Tolosa at the same news forum urged the public to watch if their witnesses would be able to show receipts that would confirm Trillanes’ allegations against the Dutertes.

Among the witnesses the prosecutors will present are AMLC executive director Ronel Buenaventura, who will discuss the financial transactions of Duterte and her husband and their companies, and a BIR official, who will present documents showing the income and net of taxes of the Duterte couple.

Ridon and Tolosa were cautious in disclosing more details because of the impeachment court’s sub judice rule.

ANTONIO TRILLANES IV
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