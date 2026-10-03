Dec. 16 verdict date for Sara Duterte not set by impeachment court â€” Pangilinan

Dec. 16 verdict date for Sara Duterte not set by impeachment court — Pangilinan

Senator-judges attend the continuation of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on Oct. 1, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said the Senate impeachment court has yet to set a date for the verdict in Vice President Sara Duterte's trial, contradicting an announcement by court spokesperson Reginald Tongol that the proceedings could end on December 16.

Pangilinan, one of the senator-judges, said the impeachment court has yet to formally or informally discuss a timetable for the trial, including the proposed verdict date.

"I have been asked by the media and the public about the schedule of the trial and the verdict date," Pangilinan said in a statement posted on Facebook Saturday.

"The Impeachment Court has yet to formally or informally discuss this and has yet to decide on the timetable/timeline of the trial moreso a verdict date of December 16," he added.

Tongol said Friday that the impeachment court was increasingly confident it could finish the trial before the Senate's holiday recess, with a final verdict targeted for December 16.

He said the trial had moved ahead of its initial calendar after the House prosecution panel dropped several witnesses from its original lineup.

The prosecution could finish presenting its evidence for Article II, which covers alleged ill-gotten wealth, by next week, Tongol said.

The trial will go on recess after October 15 and resume on November 23. Once the prosecution rests, the defense is expected to present its evidence within 30 days.

Pangilinan, however, stressed that Tongol's December 16 announcement should not be treated as a decision of the impeachment court.

"This verdict date is merely the opinion of the spokesperson. As Senator Judge, I do not share the opinion of the spokesperson," Pangilinan said.

"He has no authority to issue his personal opinions on the Court’s behalf," he added.

The impeachment trial involves allegations against Duterte, including accusations of unexplained wealth.

The prosecution is also set to present evidence involving P6.7 billion in transactions linked to the bank accounts of Duterte and her husband, Manases Carpio.

The court recently postponed the testimony of Anti-Money Laundering Council executive director Ronel Buenaventura after the defense sought additional time to review documents submitted by the agency.