^

Headlines

Trial verdict on December 16? No timetable yet, senators say

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
October 4, 2026 | 12:00am
Trial verdict on December 16? No timetable yet, senators say
Sens. Francis Pangilinan and Panfilo Lacson disapproved of Tongol’s tendency to speak on their behalf without consulting them first.
Senate of the Philippines?

MANILA, Philippines — Two senators yesterday denied impeachment court spokesman Reginald Tongol’s statement that they have set a Dec. 16 verdict date on Vice President Sara Duterte’s trial.

Sens. Francis Pangilinan and Panfilo Lacson disapproved of Tongol’s tendency to speak on their behalf without consulting them first.

“I have been asked by the media and the public about the schedule of the trial and the verdict date. The impeachment court has yet to formally or informally discuss this and has yet to decide on the timetable/timeline of the trial, more so a verdict date of Dec. 16,” Pangilinan said on Facebook.

The senator said the alleged “verdict date is merely the opinion of the spokesperson.”

“He has no authority to issue his personal opinions on the Court’s behalf,” Pangilinan said.

Speaking to dwIZ yesterday, Lacson said this was not the first time Tongol made a remark that was unauthorized by the senator-judges.

He recalled the time Tongol seemingly admonished senator-judges and reminded them of the sub judice rule when the trial started in July.

Tongol made the remarks in response to Sen. Robin Padilla’s Facebook post discussing the merits of the Article of Impeachment on grave threats, in relation to the Vice President’s livestreamed statement about allegedly contracting an assassin against President Marcos, First Lady Liza Marcos and former speaker Martin Romualdez.

Lacson said Tongol should have better communicated with the other senators.

“I don’t know where he got the date. Even we don’t know the date,” he said.

“That’s definitely not the statement of the impeachment court,” Lacson added.

He said Tongol, as spokesman, should not preempt the senator-judges’ decision on the matter.

Reporters sought Tongol’s reaction on their Viber group with the lawyer, but he has yet to respond as of publication.

Meanwhile, Lacson defended impeachment court presiding officer Francis Escudero from former senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s allegation that Escudero was blocking Trillanes’ testimony.

He said Escudero’s ruling did not prevent Trillanes from testifying, and that Trillanes is welcome to appear before the court even without a subpoena.

“The presiding officer has been very liberal from the very start. He knows we are keeping a close watch and that we can overrule him. It is not a dictatorial setup where the senator judges are bound by whatever the presiding officer says,” Lacson said.

He said the postponements on Wednesday and Friday were done not to prevent Trillanes from testifying, but to grant the Vice President’s camp’s request for more time to study the voluminous bank transaction reports of the Anti-Money Laundering Council, the next witness on Monday.

IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kapunan: Senate should remain &lsquo;safe space&rsquo; after Tulfo&rsquo;s &lsquo;pa-cute&rsquo; remark

Kapunan: Senate should remain ‘safe space’ after Tulfo’s ‘pa-cute’ remark

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
House prosecutors responded after Raffy Tulfo criticized a lawyer’s conduct during the Sara Duterte trial.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte camp hits Trillanes over &lsquo;desperate, tired narratives&rsquo;

Sara Duterte camp hits Trillanes over ‘desperate, tired narratives’

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte's spokesperson Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr. on Saturday, October 3, hit former senator Antonio...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Funds from China, drug lord went to Dutertes&rsquo;

‘Funds from China, drug lord went to Dutertes’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
About P319 million in funds from Chinese government and corporate sources entered businesses and a foundation linked to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Mark Villar to remain with minority &ndash; Cayetano

Mark Villar to remain with minority – Cayetano

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 8 days ago
Sen. Mark Villar will remain with the minority bloc despite his recent vote to alter the conviction threshold denominator...
Headlines
fbtw

Loren may rejoin Senate majority – spokesman

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The camp of Sen. Loren Legarda is not ruling out the possibility of the lawmaker returning to the country and joining the majority bloc, saying shifting alliances is a regular feature of the upper chamber’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Public urged to save water while supply remains steady

Public urged to save water while supply remains steady

By Josiah Antonio | 1 hour ago
As the country faces what could be a super El Niño, consumers should save water while there is steady supply, National...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara wants copy of ex-cop&rsquo;s affidavit

Sara wants copy of ex-cop’s affidavit

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Vice President Sara Duterte wants to be provided first with a copy of the sworn affidavit of Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. before being...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC allows written testimony vs Duterte

ICC allows written testimony vs Duterte

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The International Criminal Court has allowed the prosecution to introduce as evidence a prior testimony of one of its witnesses...
Headlines
fbtw
Most Pinoys feel free to criticize government &ndash; SWS

Most Pinoys feel free to criticize government – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Almost six in 10 Filipinos feel free to openly speak even against the government, a survey conducted by Social Weather S...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with