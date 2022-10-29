NDRRMC recommends national state of calamity due to â€˜Paengâ€™

^

NDRRMC recommends national state of calamity due to ‘Paeng’

Philstar.com
October 29, 2022 | 3:54pm
This handout photo taken on Oct. 28, 2022 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard on October 29 shows rescue workers evacuating people from a flooded area due to heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Nalgae in Hilongos, Leyte province. Landslides and flooding in the southern Philippines killed at least 67 people on October 28, according to an official tally, with rescuers racing to save residents of a mountain village that was buried in mud.
Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is recommending for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to declare a national state of calamity for up to a year due to the impacts of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae).

A declaration of a state of calamity will trigger a price freeze and will allow the release of emergency funds. 

READ: What does a declaration of a state of calamity do?     

The NDRRMC made this recommendation during a situation briefing on Saturday presided over by Marcos, noting that 16 of 17 regions in the country are at “high risk” due to the cyclone.

Marcos initially appeared hesitant, remarking that “there are areas that are not in a state of calamity,” but eventually said that he will look into the proposal.

“Sabagay, madaming regions ang affected, ano? (Anyway, a lot of regions are affected.) That already justifies for state of calamity,” he said.

According to disaster officials, at least 45 people have died due to rains brought by Paeng which triggered massive flooding and landslides across many parts of the country.

Most of the fatalities came from the southern Philippines, which is not directly in the path of the storm but nonetheless felt its wrath.

In recent years, flash floods with mud and debris from largely deforested mountainsides have been among the deadliest hazards posed by typhoons in the Philippines.

Flooding was also reported in several areas of the central Philippines, though there were no deaths reported there.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 major storms each year that kill hundreds of people and keep vast regions in perpetual poverty.

Scientists have warned that such storms, which also kill livestock and destroy key infrastructure, are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change. — Xave Gregorio with AFP

