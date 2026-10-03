Sara Duterte camp hits Trillanes over â€˜desperate, tired narrativesâ€™

Sara Duterte camp hits Trillanes over ‘desperate, tired narratives’

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV presents documents and testimonies linking the Duterte family, including Vice President Sara Duterte and husband Manases Carpio, in numerous drugs and corruption practices during a press conference in San Juan City on Oct. 2, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte's spokesperson Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr. on Saturday, October 3, hit former senator Antonio Trillanes IV over allegations linking the vice president's family to Chinese funds, calling them “desperate and tired narratives.”

Panelo issued the statement a day after Trillanes alleged that a food company partly owned by Duterte's husband, lawyer Manases “Mans” Carpio, received more than P319 million from China.

“Since 2016, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has been peddling the same exhausted lies regarding Extrajudicial Killings (EJKs), fabricated drug links, imaginary unexplained wealth, baseless corruption allegations, and fictional China connections against the Duterte family,” Panelo said.

Trillanes' China allegations

Trillanes made the allegations at a press conference on Friday, October 2, a day after House prosecutors dropped him as a witness in Duterte's impeachment trial.

He said he had asked to be removed from the witness list to relieve the prosecution of further pressure and instead disclose publicly what he intended to present before the senator-judges.

Trillanes alleged that Chinese government-linked entities and corporations sent more than P319 million to Cale88 Foods Corp., a banana chip exporter where Carpio was an incorporator, director and shareholder from 2021 to 2024.

Securities and Exchange Commission Director Gerardo Del Rosario previously testified during the impeachment proceedings that Carpio's stake in Cale88 rose to 47.5% in 2024 before disappearing in 2025.

Duterte herself had no ownership interest in Cale88, but Trillanes argued that the company's ties to her husband were relevant to her liability.

He also presented records showing that the Tapang at Malasakit Alliance for the Philippines Inc., a nonprofit founded by Duterte, received P150 million from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China.

The group's financial statement showed that the money was a donation intended to build 13 classroom buildings in Davao City. The project was carried out under an agreement with the Chinese embassy and coordinated with the Department of Education.

On Thursday, lead prosecutor Rep. Jinky Luistro confirmed that Anti-Money Laundering Council records submitted to the impeachment court included summaries of remittances to Cale88 from China and other countries. She declined to disclose the amounts, citing the court's sub judice rule.

Panelo: Trillanes ‘folded’

Panelo, however, accused Trillanes of backing away when given the opportunity to defend his allegations under oath.

“Yet, the moment he was faced with the very first opportunity to test his wild claims against actual facts, verified records, and law through cross-examination by the Vice President’s defense team, Trillanes folded,” Panelo said.

“Instead of defending his claims under oath, he chose the comfort of a safe and scripted press conference where his lies could once again go unchallenged.”

Panelo also brought up Trillanes' previous allegations involving extrajudicial killings, alleged drug links and supposed unexplained wealth against the Duterte family.

He cited Peter Joemel Advincula, alias “Bikoy,” lawyer Jude Sabio and Arturo Lascañas, whom he described as people Trillanes previously relied on to support his claims.

Panelo claimed that Advincula had admitted being used in a destabilization plot and that Sabio had withdrawn his communication to the International Criminal Court.

He also said Lascañas' credibility had been “completely demolished” by contradictions in his statements.

Panelo described Trillanes' allegations as “black propaganda” and accused the former senator of being a “professional character assassin.”

Trillanes has maintained that the financial records he presented raise questions about the Duterte family's wealth and ties to China.

He said the alleged Chinese fund transfers to companies linked to the vice president's family had national security implications and could constitute grounds for her impeachment and disqualification from public office.

“Dapat kilabutan po tayo dito... Bawal po iyan. Bawal tumanggap from a foreign government, especially high-ranking official ang vice president,” Trillanes said.

Duterte has repeatedly denied allegations that she possesses unexplained wealth. In April, she accused Trillanes of reviving allegations he had made against her family since 2016.

Duterte camp: Evidence will speak

Panelo also accused the administration of protecting individuals who make allegations against Duterte and her family, citing Ramil Madriaga and Rodulfo Gracioso Jr.

“The Vice President would gladly sue him for these endless fabrications, but we have already witnessed how those who actively peddle malicious lies against her and her family are openly protected and propped up by this administration,” Panelo said.

He did not provide evidence in the statement to support his allegation of an administration plot against Duterte.

Panelo said Duterte's defense team would instead allow the evidence presented before the Senate impeachment court to speak for itself.

“Confident that the law, the facts, and the evidence are squarely on her side, the Vice President will let the evidence before the Senate Impeachment Court speak for itself,” he said.

“Her defense team stands ready to refute whatever Trillanes accusation the prosecution believes is even credible enough for the Court’s serious consideration.” — with a report from Cristina Chi