^

Headlines

Sara wants copy of ex-cop’s affidavit

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
October 4, 2026 | 12:00am
Sara wants copy of ex-copâ€™s affidavit
Vice President Sara Duterte
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte wants to be provided first with a copy of the sworn affidavit of Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. before being required to face the National Bureau of Investigation to shed light on the allegations of the dismissed police officer that he delivered cash in suitcases to her and to some members of her family.

In a statement, Duterte’s counsel Paul Lawrence Lim confirmed that Duterte received an invitation from the NBI for a conference at 10 a.m. on Oct. 5 on Gracioso’s allegations.

“However, since no official copy of Mr. Gracioso’s affidavit was included with the invitation, we have requested the NBI for a faithful copy thereof and all its supporting documents, if any,” Lim said.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said they invited the Vice President to give her the chance to respond directly to Gracioso’s allegations.

The NBI will also invite Davao City 1st district Rep. Paolo Duterte, as well as former speaker Lord Allan Velasco and his wife, Rowena, who have not returned from a trip to Japan.

Matibag said the bureau wants to hear their denials and other explanations, particularly after some of those named by Gracioso claimed not knowing him.

“In your letter, you mention an ongoing investigation into allegations made by a certain Mr. Rodulfo M. Gracioso Jr. and request for our client’s statements, documents and records that may help clarify the issues at hand. However, while your letter mentions an attached copy of Mr. Gracioso’s sinumpaang salaysay, none was attached thereto. Consequently, our client cannot provide any meaningful reply to your request at this time,” Lim and other Duterte lawyers Clifford Chua and Kimberly Resurreccion said in their letter to Matibag.

They added that neither Duterte nor her counsels will appear before the NBI on Oct. 5, although they are willing to have their meeting moved to Oct. 8 “assuming our timely receipt of the requested documents.”

“Instead, we respectfully request that sufficient time be given our client and counsel to examine the sinumpaang salaysay and all accompanying documents to be provided her,” they said.

Gracioso, who served as part of Velasco’s security detail, earlier alleged that he also delivered cash-filled suitcases to her brother Paolo and father former president Rodrigo Duterte on Velasco’s instructions.

SARA DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kapunan: Senate should remain &lsquo;safe space&rsquo; after Tulfo&rsquo;s &lsquo;pa-cute&rsquo; remark

Kapunan: Senate should remain ‘safe space’ after Tulfo’s ‘pa-cute’ remark

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
House prosecutors responded after Raffy Tulfo criticized a lawyer’s conduct during the Sara Duterte trial.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte camp hits Trillanes over &lsquo;desperate, tired narratives&rsquo;

Sara Duterte camp hits Trillanes over ‘desperate, tired narratives’

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte's spokesperson Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr. on Saturday, October 3, hit former senator Antonio...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Funds from China, drug lord went to Dutertes&rsquo;

‘Funds from China, drug lord went to Dutertes’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
About P319 million in funds from Chinese government and corporate sources entered businesses and a foundation linked to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Mark Villar to remain with minority &ndash; Cayetano

Mark Villar to remain with minority – Cayetano

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 8 days ago
Sen. Mark Villar will remain with the minority bloc despite his recent vote to alter the conviction threshold denominator...
Headlines
fbtw

Loren may rejoin Senate majority – spokesman

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The camp of Sen. Loren Legarda is not ruling out the possibility of the lawmaker returning to the country and joining the majority bloc, saying shifting alliances is a regular feature of the upper chamber’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Trial verdict on December 16? No timetable yet, senators say

Trial verdict on December 16? No timetable yet, senators say

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Two senators yesterday denied impeachment court spokesman Reginald Tongol’s statement that they have set a Dec. 16 verdict...
Headlines
fbtw
Public urged to save water while supply remains steady

Public urged to save water while supply remains steady

By Josiah Antonio | 1 hour ago
As the country faces what could be a super El Niño, consumers should save water while there is steady supply, National...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC allows written testimony vs Duterte

ICC allows written testimony vs Duterte

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The International Criminal Court has allowed the prosecution to introduce as evidence a prior testimony of one of its witnesses...
Headlines
fbtw
Most Pinoys feel free to criticize government &ndash; SWS

Most Pinoys feel free to criticize government – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Almost six in 10 Filipinos feel free to openly speak even against the government, a survey conducted by Social Weather S...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with