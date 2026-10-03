Sara wants copy of ex-copâ€™s affidavit

Sara wants copy of ex-cop’s affidavit

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte wants to be provided first with a copy of the sworn affidavit of Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. before being required to face the National Bureau of Investigation to shed light on the allegations of the dismissed police officer that he delivered cash in suitcases to her and to some members of her family.

In a statement, Duterte’s counsel Paul Lawrence Lim confirmed that Duterte received an invitation from the NBI for a conference at 10 a.m. on Oct. 5 on Gracioso’s allegations.

“However, since no official copy of Mr. Gracioso’s affidavit was included with the invitation, we have requested the NBI for a faithful copy thereof and all its supporting documents, if any,” Lim said.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said they invited the Vice President to give her the chance to respond directly to Gracioso’s allegations.

The NBI will also invite Davao City 1st district Rep. Paolo Duterte, as well as former speaker Lord Allan Velasco and his wife, Rowena, who have not returned from a trip to Japan.

Matibag said the bureau wants to hear their denials and other explanations, particularly after some of those named by Gracioso claimed not knowing him.

“In your letter, you mention an ongoing investigation into allegations made by a certain Mr. Rodulfo M. Gracioso Jr. and request for our client’s statements, documents and records that may help clarify the issues at hand. However, while your letter mentions an attached copy of Mr. Gracioso’s sinumpaang salaysay, none was attached thereto. Consequently, our client cannot provide any meaningful reply to your request at this time,” Lim and other Duterte lawyers Clifford Chua and Kimberly Resurreccion said in their letter to Matibag.

They added that neither Duterte nor her counsels will appear before the NBI on Oct. 5, although they are willing to have their meeting moved to Oct. 8 “assuming our timely receipt of the requested documents.”

“Instead, we respectfully request that sufficient time be given our client and counsel to examine the sinumpaang salaysay and all accompanying documents to be provided her,” they said.

Gracioso, who served as part of Velasco’s security detail, earlier alleged that he also delivered cash-filled suitcases to her brother Paolo and father former president Rodrigo Duterte on Velasco’s instructions.