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Gibo: Turn over ‘China money’ evidence to authorities

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
October 4, 2026 | 12:00am
Gibo: Turn over â€˜China moneyâ€™ evidence to authorities
Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on July 29, 2026.
Edd Gumban / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro yesterday urged former senator Antonio Trillanes IV to turn over to authorities his evidence relating to his allegations that the Duterte family received about P319 million in funds from China, in order to facilitate a thorough investigation.

“The allegations of former senator Trillanes, if substantiated, raise serious implications for national security,” Teodoro said in a statement released by Palace press officer Claire Castro.

According to Castro, Teodoro was asked to comment on Trillanes’ claim that the Chinese funds went to Vice President Sara Duterte’s Tapang and Malasakit Alliance to boost the political career of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

On Friday, Castro said allegations that the Vice President and her husband received millions in remittances from China cannot be dismissed as the country’s sovereignty is at stake.

At a press conference in San Juan on Friday, Trillanes presented what he described as documents and findings of his research team on the Duterte family’s business and financial ties.

Trillanes said about P319 million in funds from Chinese government and corporate sources entered businesses and a foundation linked to the Duterte family.

He alleged that more than P319 million entered Cale88 Foods Corp., which he linked to the Vice President’s husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, while another P150 million went to the Tapang at Malasakit Foundation, where Duterte was identified as a member of the board of trustees.

Trillanes also alleged that members of the Duterte family received P181.6 million from businessman and alleged drug lord Sammy Uy between 2011 and 2013. Of the amount, P38.8 million allegedly went to Davao City 1st district Rep. Paolo Duterte, P51.5 million to Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, P53.2 million to Cielito Avanceña for Veronica Duterte and P15.6 million to former president Duterte.

Follow the money

For Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman on the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela, there should be a deeper investigation into the allegations that certain politicians received financial support from China.

Tarriela pointed out that Beijing is “using its influence to ensure that its own interests will be pushed by its own (supported) candidates.”

“We need to establish the China connection. What if this is true? That is a national security concern if our politicians are accepting hundreds of millions of pesos to be supported by China,” he said.

Tarriela said there is no doubt that Beijing is probably financing politicians, but he emphasized that there should be evidence to solidify the “established facts.”

“We still don’t have very concrete evidence. But if former senator Trillanes can prove how to trace the money – where it came from, how it was brought to a particular politician – then this is the most successful investigative way of proving that China is funding a politician,” he added.

The PCG official flagged the suspicion as some politicians reportedly have close ties with the Chinese embassy and refuse to speak on the issues concerning the West Philippine Sea.

“You can barely hear them criticize the unlawful and barbaric behavior of the People’s Republic of China in the West Philippine Sea,” Tarriela said, without naming politicians.

Tarriela underscored that the 2028 national elections could carve out foreign policy directions to approach the issue in the West Philippine Sea.

“Whoever the president may be, he will be very powerful. The moment he orders us to stay quiet on the West Philippine Sea, we may forget the issues,” he said.

The Chinese embassy declined to comment on the funding allegations, stressing that they do not want to get involved in Philippine politics. — Andrew Ronquillo, Michael Punongbayan

GILBERT TEODORO
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