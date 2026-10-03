BOC hits record P757.4 billion collection

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno credited the bureau’s strong performance to the dedication and hard work of its personnel.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs collected P757.406 billion for the first nine months of 2026.

The BOC said the total revenues exceeded its January to September target of P748.494 billion, or P8.913 billion more, representing a 1.2 percent increase.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno credited the bureau’s continued performance to the dedication and hard work of its personnel, emphasizing that the P1-trillion goal for 2026 is a shared mission of the entire organization.

“To all our men and women in the Bureau of Customs, the P1-trillion goal is ambitious, but our performance shows that we are on the right track. More than the numbers, these results reflect your hard work, dedication and commitment to public service,” Nepomuceno said.

The BOC collected P55.735 billion more compared to the same period in 2025, equivalent to a 7.9 percent year-on-year increase.

It said the growth underscored the BOC’s revenue performance is not based on projections alone, but on actual collections already realized.

For September alone, the BOC collected P93.339 billion, exceeding the P89.184-billion monthly target by P4.155 billion, or 4.7 percent.

This was also P13.056 billion or 16.3 percent higher than the collection recorded in September 2025.

“Let us look at this goal not as a responsibility of a few, but as a shared mission of the entire bureau. Every peso we properly collect goes back to our people, supporting the services and programs they need,” Nepomuceno added.