^

Headlines

Ex-CJ Bersamin replaces Vic Rodriguez as executive secretary

Philstar.com
September 27, 2022 | 9:36am
Ex-CJ Bersamin replaces Vic Rodriguez as executive secretary
Former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin takes his oath before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as his new executive secretary.
Office of the President

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tapped former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin to replace Vic Rodriguez as his executive secretary, Malacañang confirmed Tuesday.

The appointment of Bersamin, who currently heads the Government Service Insurance System, comes after Rodriguez' resignation as executive secretary due to personal reasons.

Rodriguez' stepping down from the post came on the heels of the sugar importation mess which he got dragged into.

While a majority of senators who investigated the botched importation absolved Rodriguez from any wrongdoing, the Senate minority bloc said he was not totally faultless largely due to his failure to respond to queries by agriculture officials regarding the planned sugar importation.

Rodriguez was Marcos' lawyer in his poll protest against former Vice President Leni Robredo and was his campaign spokesperson. 

Bersamin started his career in the judiciary in November 1986, when he was appointed as a trial court judge for which he received the Chief Justice Jose Abad Santos Award (Outstanding RTC Judge) in 2002. 

In 2000, he bagged the Best Decision in Civil Law and Best Decision in Criminal Law recognitions.

Bersamin was appointed as Court of Appeals associate justice in March 2003.

Then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, now a senior deputy speaker in the House of Representatives, appointed Bersamin to the high court on April 2, 2009.

Among the high-profile rulings Bersamin penned while at the SC was the grant of bail to former Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile due to humanitarian grounds and the decision holding that more than 1,000 flight attendants and stewards of Philippine Airlines were not illegally retrenched.

Bersamin also penned the ruling that ordered the “immediate release” of Arroyo — who appointed him to the SC — after the court allowed her to challenge the evidence against her which led to the dismissal of the case.

Bersamin also voted to grant the government’s quo warranto petition against then Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, uphold the constitutionality of martial law in Mindanao and its year-long extension, affirm the jurisdiction of a trial court on the drug case against Sen. Leila De Lima and allow the burial of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

LUCAS BERSAMIN

VIC RODRIGUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China urges Philippines to remove &lsquo;interference&rsquo; from their relations

China urges Philippines to remove ‘interference’ from their relations

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
China yesterday urged the Philippines to preserve the friendship between the two countries but remove “interference”...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices go down today

Fuel prices go down today

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Pump prices are going down today, the fourth consecutive week for diesel and kerosene, with oil firms implementing a more...
Headlines
fbtw
OPS: Plan to accredit bloggers on hold

OPS: Plan to accredit bloggers on hold

By Shiela Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The government’s plan to accredit bloggers with high engagement and following to cover Malacañang events has...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill proposes abolition of SRA

Bill proposes abolition of SRA

By Shiela Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Sugar Regulatory Authority is the “problem” and should be abolished,according to a member of the House of...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Coordinate release of water from dams during typhoons

Marcos: Coordinate release of water from dams during typhoons

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
To prevent destructive flooding and casualties during typhoons, President Marcos ordered yesterday the close coordination...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Lawmakers to compel LGUs: Buy from local farmers

Lawmakers to compel LGUs: Buy from local farmers

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Two senior administration lawmakers have filed bills at the House of Representatives that aim to compel both the national...
Headlines
fbtw

Go pushes creation of disaster resilience department

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go yesterday pushed anew for the creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) as well as amendments to the 45-year-old National Building Code to strengthen the country against natural and man-made...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Karding&rsquo; moves to West Philippine Sea; all wind signals lifted

‘Karding’ moves to West Philippine Sea; all wind signals lifted

17 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has lifted all tropical cyclone wind signals from areas previously affected by the typhoon. However,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: 17,891 new COVID cases since September 19

DOH: 17,891 new COVID cases since September 19

18 hours ago
Cases averaged 2,556 a day from September 19 to 25. The figure was 22% higher than the number of infections recorded from...
Headlines
fbtw
Citing initial data, OCD says number of people affected by 'Karding' is 'very small'

Citing initial data, OCD says number of people affected by 'Karding' is 'very small'

19 hours ago
“As we speak, reports are still coming in and we will be updating this,” he said in mixed Filipino and Engli...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with