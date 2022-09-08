Senate panel wants raps vs execs who signed controversial sugar order

Workers organized different kinds of repacked sugar at a store in Quezon City on August 11, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Blue Ribbon committee has recommended administrative and criminal complaints against officials who gave their go signal to the botched plan to import 300,000 metric tons of sugar into the country.

In a portion of its report read out during a hearing on Thursday, the Blue Ribbon panel said graft, smuggling and usurpation of official functions raps should be filed against former Agriculture Usec. Leocadio Sebastian, former Sugar Regulatory Administration administrator Hermenegildo Serafica, and SRA board members Roland Beltran and Aurelio Gerardo Valderrama Jr.

Sebastian, Serafica, Beltran and Valderrama all signed the controversial Sugar Order No. 4, which was supposedly done without the approval of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who concurrently holds the portfolio of the agricuture department.

The Blue Ribbon committee is also recommending to the Office of the Ombudsman the filing of administrative charges against the four officials for serious dishonesty, grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and gross insubordination under the revised rules on administrative case in the civil service.

The report, which Blue Ribbon panel chair Sen. Francis Tolentino said was signed by 14 out of its 17 members, is the result of three hearings into the sugar order declared by Malacañang as illegal. Tolentino said one senator dissented from the report.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.