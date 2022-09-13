^

Headlines

Senate minority: Rodriguez 'not blameless' in sugar mess but no raps recommended

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
September 13, 2022 | 3:46pm
Senate minority: Rodriguez 'not blameless' in sugar mess but no raps recommended
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III and Sen. Risa Hontiveros sign their report on the Blue Ribbon committee's investigation into the sugar importation mess.
Philstar.com / Xave Gregorio

MANILA, Philippines — In its separate report on the Senate Blue Ribbon committee’s investigation into an unauthorized sugar importation order, the chamber’s two-member minority bloc cleared key personalities involved in the fiasco from any administrative and criminal charges, including Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez whom they said is "not entirely blameless."

While the minority bloc, composed of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III and Sen. Risa Hontiveros, found Rodriguez to be partly at fault for the botched sugar importation — mainly due to his admitted refusal to reply to queries by former Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian — it did not recommend any charges against him.

"We will not recommend charges against the executive secretary," Pimentel told a news briefing partly in Filipino. “Actually, my staff and I discussed if there are violations of any criminal provisions. I said, 'Let’s not look for any.' Let this just be on their conscience."

Hontiveros said they are leaving the filing of any charges against Rodriguez over the sugar mess to law enforcement, but stressed that he should be accountable "at least on the moral level."

The minority’s report counters the findings of the Blue Ribbon panel in its report signed by 14 of its 17 members, which recommended the filing of administrative and criminal charges, including graft and smuggling raps, against former Agriculture Undersecretary Sebastian, former Sugar Regulatory Administration administrator Hermenegildo Serafica, and SRA board members Roland Beltran and Aurelio Gerardo Valderrama Jr.

Pimentel and Hontiveros said in their report that Sebastian, Serafica, Beltran and Valderrama acted in good faith and that the charges recommended against them by a majority of the senators lacked factual and legal basis.

The two senators dismissed the recommended graft charges against the four as "mere surmise or conjecture" as there was no evidence which would point to who benefited or stood to benefit from the issuance of the controversial Sugar Order No. 4.

The order would have allowed the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar had it not been struck down by Malacañang for supposedly lacking the approval of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who also holds the agriculture portfolio.

The minority also rejected the recommended smuggling raps against Sebastian, Serafica, Beltran and Valderrama as "it is doubtful if any import permit has already been issued" due to SO No. 4.

"To be liable for this offense, there must have been an import permit issued which was sold, lent, leased, or assigned to another person," read the minority’s report.

The bloc also hit the majority’s recommendation to place the four officials in the immigration lookout bulletin, saying "there does not appear to be any reason to impair the[ir] right to travel."

SENATE BLUE RIBBON COMMITTEE

SUGAR IMPORTATION

SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION

VIC RODRIGUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New immigration chief named

New immigration chief named

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has named a lawyer and former congressional chief of staff as new immigration commissioner.
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical depression seen to enter PAR Thursday

Tropical depression seen to enter PAR Thursday

8 hours ago
According to weather forecaster, the cyclone may enter the PAR region Thursday afternoon or evening. It will be called “Josie”...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte thanks Marcos for use of PAF aircraft so she can be with her kids

Duterte thanks Marcos for use of PAF aircraft so she can be with her kids

3 hours ago
In a message for Marcos' birthday, Duterte wished the president God's favor as well as strength and wisdom in "the difficult...
Headlines
fbtw
AMBS launches ALLTV

AMBS launches ALLTV

17 hours ago
ALLTV joins the Philippine broadcast spectrum during its star-studded opening salvo that brings fun, entertainment and giveaways...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to lead birthday tree-planting in Rizal today

Marcos to lead birthday tree-planting in Rizal today

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
President Marcos will lead this morning a nationwide simultaneous bamboo and tree planting in San Mateo, Rizal to mark his...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DILG urges LGUs to implement indoor and transport face mask rule

DILG urges LGUs to implement indoor and transport face mask rule

49 minutes ago
"While the face mask policy has been made optional in the outdoors, the use of face masks in indoor public and private establishments...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO, tech provider vow to resolve issues in processing transactions

LTO, tech provider vow to resolve issues in processing transactions

1 hour ago
"With this activation, it will be possible to renew your vehicles without needing to line up at LTO offices around the c...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD: Almost P1 billion educational aid already distributed

DSWD: Almost P1 billion educational aid already distributed

1 hour ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has distributed educational aid amounting to almost P1 billion out...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH budget cuts: COVID response, health worker benefits, cancer assistance

DOH budget cuts: COVID response, health worker benefits, cancer assistance

4 hours ago
During a budget briefing at the House of Representatives Monday, health officer-in-charge said the agency proposed P95 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Metrobank, GT foundations pledge P25 million for President Marcos food program

Metrobank, GT foundations pledge P25 million for President Marcos food program

17 hours ago
On the occasion of the presentation ceremonies of the 2022 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos held at Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with