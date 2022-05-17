^

As fight vs Marcos' candidacy reaches SC, spox calls for sobriety: 'Help us instead'

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 6:22pm
As fight vs Marcos' candidacy reaches SC, spox calls for sobriety: 'Help us instead'
Vic Rodriguez, spokesperson of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr, speaks during a press conference at the campaign headquarters in Manila on May 11, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — As the petition to cancel the Certificate of Candidacy of now-presumptive president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. moves up to the Supreme Court, his team has called for those who sow “divisiveness” to just help them be productive every day.

Petitioners led by their counsel Theodore Te have appealed to the SC for the reversal of the Commission on Elections dismissal of their plea to cancel Marcos’ COC due to false misrepresentation.

The petitioners also sought for a temporary restraining order to stop the Congress from canvassing votes for Marcos and proclaiming him, pending the resolution of their plea.

Vic Rodriguez, Marcos’ spokesperson, said Tuesday that they have yet to receive a copy of the petition, but he noted that cases—presumably including the petitions for disqualification—have been resolved by the Comelec both at division and en banc level and have been dismissed.

True to their campaign call for unity and “no negative campaigning,” Rodriguez instead appealed for help.

“I appeal to those who keep on pursuing these divisiveness: The people has spoken and the overwhelming majority has voted president-elect BBM and vice president-elect Inday Sara Duterte as president and vice president,” he said in a streamed press briefing.

“I appeal to you, instead of pushing for your agenda of animosity. Let us just help each other to focus and use our limited hours every day, allow us to be more productive and learn to respect the will of the Filipino people,” Rodriguez added.

Parties, however, have the right to elevate their cases to the Supreme Court, and again file a motion for reconsideration to appeal a prior ruling.

The Comelec en banc also junked the consolidated petitions for disqualification against Marcos, and parties are also expected to appeal their case to the SC.

Marcos is currently leading the partial, unofficial tally with 31.1 million votes.

He and his family went to Australia this week for a family vacation as his transition team gathers to create the Marcos Cabinet in the coming administration.

