Some flood control items in 2027 budget funded twice, says Lacson

MANILA, Philippines — Flood control projects are back in the national budget, and with them an old problem in public works spending: duplicate and overlapping appropriations, a senator flagged on Monday, November 23.

Sen. Ping Lacson said his staff has found flood control items with "double appropriations" in the P7.2-trillion spending bill, which will be up for plenary debate at the Senate this week.

Lacson said he would move to delete the extra entries during the Senate's period of amendments and, if needed, at the bicameral conference committee.

"Meron pa rin kaming nasilip. Double appropriations. Flood control na nga, doble pa yung appropriations," Lacson said in an interview with DZMM. (We found something else: double appropriations. It's flood control, of all things, and the funding is doubled.)

His claim adds to a growing list of warnings about the 2027 budget since the start of the legislative budget season.

Civil society coalitions, business groups and senators, including Lacson, have raised concerns over lump-sum allocations, duplicate and nearly identical entries, and thousands of projects allegedly added by the House without publicly available supporting documents.

The same irregular items have previously been flagged in the 2023 to 2025 budgets, some of which were later found to be funding ghost and substandard flood control works. A joint statement by business groups in late October warned the public has "already paid dearly for this practice" and that the 2027 "must not repeat that history."

In August, the Department of Public Works and Highways, then led by Secretary Vince Dizon, said it had cut its 2027 project list to 11,395 from the usual 20,000 or more, as part of reforms to prevent "duplicate and overlapping projects."

However, Lacson said such items are still carried in the proposed 2027 budget.

The DPWH for 2027 is seeking at least P107.4 billion for flood control works, the lowest allocation for the program since 2019.

In 2025, the DPWH slashed P252 billion from its proposed 2026 budget after investigations revealed the department had long funded substandard flood mitigation structures, duplicated existing allocations, and masked non-existent "ghost" projects.

Lacson's latest claim comes after a separate allegation he made over the weekend: that there are 30 non-existing multi-purpose buildings parked in the proposed 2027 budget.

"We have taken drone shots of at least one ‘ghost multi-purpose building’ that received numerous fund allocations in 2024, 2025, 2026 and is being included again for funding under the 2027 budget measure," Lacson said in a statement Sunday, November 22.

Citing initial findings, Lacson said MPBs also carry "commissions" of up to 10%. That is lower than the 15 to 30% in kickbacks he said earlier this year went to proponents of anomalous flood control projects.

There are at least 3,950 multi-purpose buildings in the Senate version of the bill, on top of another 1,584 covered by the Local Government Support Fund's financial assistance subprogram for local governments, Lacson said.

Earlier, the People's Budget Coalition, an alliance of more than 40 civil society groups, said the House more than doubled funding of the multi-purpose buildings to P83.7 billion from P41 billion in the executive proposal.

House members defended the increase, including Rep. Terry Ridon (Bicol Saro), co-chair of the House infrastructure committee, who argued the amount reflected public need and covers facilities such as senior citizens' centers.