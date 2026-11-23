PNP on alert ahead of VP Sara impeachment verdict, says DILG chief

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. holds a press conference at the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City on May 10, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police was instructed to prepare for the worst-case scenario ahead of the eventual impeachment verdict on Vice President Sara Duterte.

In an ambush interview with reporters on Monday, November 23, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said he had told the police to brace for the outcome, as the verdict could stir intense emotions among both Duterte's supporters and critics.

“Dapat ikalma nila (PNP) 'yung mga tao kasi in political trials like that, emotions get very high on both sides so dapat gawin ng pulis gigitna para hindi magkagulo,” Remulla added.

(They need to calm people down because in political trials like that, emotions run very high on both sides, so the police must stand in the middle to prevent chaos).

"We always expect the worst. Wala naman expect na best dito sa PNP eh. We always anticipate, we always prepare,” he added.

(There is no expecting the best here in the PNP. We always anticipate, we always prepare.)

While Remulla said the PNP is preparing for every eventuality, he expressed confidence that the public would ultimately respect the Senate impeachment court's decision, noting that many Filipinos have likely already formed their own conclusions throughout the proceedings

“Alam na nila kung ano ang totoo at hindi. I think sa sarili nilang puso at sa isip humusga na sila so tingin ko handa na rin naman lahat tanggapin kung ano ang magiging hatol ng ating Senado,” Remulla said.

(In their own hearts and minds, they have already judged, so I think everyone is ready to accept whatever the verdict of our Senate will be.)

The Senate impeachment court, which is set to resume hearings on December 1, is currently hearing Article II of the Articles of Impeachment, which tackles the vice president's alleged ill-gotten wealth and irregularities in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.