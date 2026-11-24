Pastor arrested on alleged terror financing charges

Members of Center for International Law file a petition for the writ of amparo on behalf of Rev. Edwin Egar, Rev. Julieta Egar and lay leader Ronald Ramos.

MANILA, Philippines — The United Church of Christ called for the immediate release of Rev. Edwin Egar following his arrest at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday, November 24.

Egar was arrested for the alleged violation of the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012, which penalizes individuals who willfully provide funds for the use of terrorist organizations.

The church described Egar’s work as a human rights advocate as “holy,” saying that his actions were in keeping with scripture.

“Kailanman ay hindi mali ang maglingkod at magbigay ng tulong sa mga mahihirap at biktima ng karahasan at opresyon,” the statement read.

(It will never be wrong to serve and help the poor and victims of violence and oppression.)

In 2022, Egar faced similar allegations of violating the Anti-Terrorism Act, which were also lodged by the Philippine Army’s 59th Infantry Battalion.

VERA Files reported that he and former Malacamcam-a Barangay Captain Ronald Ramos were accused of supporting the New People’s Army because of their work in Quezon province.

Egar noted that he, Ramos and his wife were merely doing ministry work for their church.

The Supreme Court later issued Egar and his wife a temporary protection order against the battalion after the case was dismissed for lack of evidence.

Egar was transported to Regional Trial Court Branch 7 in Batangas City on Tuesday afternoon.