DOJ to review truth body findings on Duterte's drug war

A relative of a victim of an extra-judicial killing attends a memorial mass ahead of All Soul's Day to remember loved ones slain in the government's war on drugs, at the Commission on Human Rights in Manila on Oct. 29, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice will form a panel to review the cases and data reported by the civil society-led Truth Commission on former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said on Monday, November 23.

In an interview with ANC, Vida said that the department would look at the entirety of the commission’s report and examine the evidence presented by the group.

“What are the pieces of evidence (they reported)? Are they all testimonial? Are they pieces of object evidence?… We don’t want to file weak cases; if ever it will be filed,” Vida said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The department previously formed a similar panel in 2022, with 52 cases reaching the courts.

Only nine cases resulted in convictions, including that of Kian Delos Santos, a 17-year-old student fatally shot by police officers during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Caloocan.

The Supreme Court affirmed in 2025 the conviction of three police officers involved in the killing of Delos Santos, finding them guilty of murder beyond reasonable doubt.

Officers Arnel Oares, Jeremias Pereda and Jerwin Cruz were ordered to pay the heirs of Delos Santos around P250,000 in damages, in addition to serving their sentence of reclusion perpetua, which carries a prison term of 20 to 40 years.

Duterte’s case at The Hague

According to Vida, the DOJ will also consider how the 8,320 killings in the commission’s registry relate to Duterte’s case before the International Criminal Court.

Duterte, currently detained at the ICC Detention Centre in The Hague, the Netherlands, has been charged with three counts of crimes against humanity of murder linked to his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

The charges are separated by time period and type of killing, meaning prosecutors must prove each count independently.

As of October 2026, Duterte’s case covers 56 incidents, spanning from his time as mayor of Davao City from 2013 to June 2016 and the first two years of his presidency, from July 2016 to September 2018.

Having led the Philippine National Police during the initial and most intensive phase of the anti-drug crackdown, Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa is also wanted by the ICC.

Dela Rosa, however, remains in hiding and has been absent from Senate sessions since May 2026.

Duterte’s trial before the ICC, meanwhile, opens on Monday, November 30, at 5 p.m.