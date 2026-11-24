UP confers Gawad Plaridel on press freedom advocate Melinda de Jesus

Melinda Quintos de Jesus delivers her speech after receiving the University of the Philippines' Gawad Plaridel award on Nov. 24, 2026 in recognition of her decades of work in defending press freedom and promoting media accountability.

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines on Tuesday, November 24, conferred its Gawad Plaridel award on Melinda Quintos de Jesus, honoring the founder of the press watchdog Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility for decades of work on press freedom and media accountability.

De Jesus has been cited by the jury as the "conscience of Philippine media” for her work in reminding the press of its responsibility and duty to the public, while staunchly defending their rights.

Under the Marcos dictatorship, De Jesus wrote about human rights abuses as a columnist for Bulletin Today, now the Manila Bulletin.

In 1983, she became an editor of Veritas Newsweekly, part of the so-called mosquito press that challenged the Marcos Sr. regime while much of the mainstream media was silenced.

She founded CMFR in 1989, three years after the People Power uprising, and made systematic monitoring of news coverage one of its core programs.

She also started the Jaime V. Ongpin Journalism Seminar, which recognizes ethical reporting and best practices in journalism.

The award citation, from UP President Angelo Jimenez, UP Diliman Chancellor Edgardo Carlo Vistan II and College of Media and Communication Dean Ma. Diosa Labiste, credited De Jesus with using CMFR as "a shield" for journalists attacked for speaking truth to power.

Under De Jesus, the CMFR worked with groups such as the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines and the Southeast Asian Press Alliance against censorship, restrictive laws, harassment and violence.

First given in 2004, the Gawad Plaridel is named after reformist journalist Marcelo H. del Pilar, who wrote as Plaridel, and is the only UP award reserved for media practitioners.

Past recipients of the award who worked in the media industry include broadcast journalist Jessica Soho in 2018, news anchor Tina Monzon-Palma in 2017, radio broadcaster Francisca Custodio in 2016, investigative broadcast journalist Cheche Lazaro in 2007 and publisher Eugenia Apostol, the award's first recipient, in 2004.